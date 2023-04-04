Motorola Edge 40 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Pro: Is newer better?

Motorola has just announced its latest handset with the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

We wanted to see how the latest Motorola handset stacked up against its predecessor, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. We’re going to be running through some of the key differences between these handsets so you can decide if this is worth the upgrade.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the Edge 30 Pro uses the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to Qualcomm, the latest chip offers the fastest and most advanced AI Engine ever created by the company with a 4.35x uptick in performance.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

This suggests that the Edge 40 Pro will be smoother to use than its predecessor since it also packs a 35% improvement in mobile gaming performance and 25% improved GPU performance. There is also support for real-time Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing, Unreal Engine 5 and the Metahuman framework for photorealistic human characters, which should allow for more realistic imagery in games.

Edge 40 Pro supports the 125W TurboPower charger

Both handsets take advantage of Motorola’s TurboPower charging, but the Edge 40 Pro seems to have an advantage. It packs a 4,600mAh battery and supports up to 125W TurboPower charging, with the company claiming that it can be fully charged within 23 minutes.

Motorola also mentioned that it can achieve over 30 hours of power on a single charge, with support for a 15W wireless charger and 5W wireless power sharing.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

The Edge 30 Pro comes with an impressive 4,800mAh battery, but it does not come with the same charging support. It uses 68W TurboCharging – with the same 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless power-sharing – although the company has not stated how quickly the handset can be charged up.

Due to the higher wattage supported on the Edge 40 Pro, we can expect that it will have faster charging speeds and may even have better day-to-day use due to the upgraded internals, but we will have to wait until we can review the handset in full to find out.

Edge 30 Pro comes with less storage

The Edge 30 Pro comes with limited storage and RAM options, with 256G built-in storage and either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The Edge 40 Pro has a slightly larger selection, with the choice of 12GB LPDDRX RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

The inclusion of LPDDR5X RAM will allow for faster transfer speeds and up to 20% better power efficiency. It is also more future-proofed than its LPDDR5 counterpart, meaning that the Edge 40 Pro should be better equipped in the long run.

Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E on the Edge 40 Pro

The Edge 40 Pro comes kitted out with both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support. The former should allow for a better internet connection due to the larger 6GHz band, resulting in less bandwidth congestion. Bluetooth 5.3 improves on its predecessor by delivering boosted throughput and more reliable connections, further future-proofing the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

The Edge 30 Pro does utilise Wi-Fi 6E, but it does not feature the latest Bluetooth standard, instead opting for Bluetooth 5.2.