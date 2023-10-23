Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Deluxe Edition vs Standard Edition: Is Deluxe worth it?

Fans have been waiting on tenterhooks for the latest update to the Marvel’s Spider-Man series of games. The sequel, aptly named Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, launched only a few days ago and is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 platform.

What you might need to learn about the latest Spider-Man game is that Sony released two versions, both a Standard and a Deluxe edition. As the name suggests, the Deluxe version offers even more content, but is it actually worth investing in?

If you want to know more about both versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, then keep reading, as we’re going to be running through everything you need to know. It’s worth noting that we haven’t been able to review the Deluxe edition of the game, but we can glean a lot of information from both Sony and Insomniac Games.

The Deluxe Edition is more expensive

As you might have guessed, the Deluxe version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is more expensive than the standard version. The Deluxe variation can only be found on the PlayStation Store and currently costs £79.99/$79.99.

The Standard edition is a little cheaper, coming in with a £69.99/$69.99 price tag. If you have already purchased the Standard version and feel like you’re missing out, you can actually pick up a £10/$10 Deluxe upgrade from the PlayStation Store, giving you the option to try out the Deluxe version at any time for a small fee.

More suits for both Miles and Peter

One of the best aspects of the Deluxe edition is that it comes with 10 unique suits, with five being exclusive to Peter and five belonging to Miles. There are technically over 100 suits in total – due to the new colour variation feature that applies to multiple suits – but it’s great to know that you can cross 10 off the list if you opt for the Deluxe version.

Some of these suits include the Tactical Suit, Aurantia Suit, 25th Century Suit, Agimat Suit and Biomechanical Suit, among many others. You can scroll through all of the bundled suits using the gallery widget above.

The Deluxe Edition is only available digitally

The Standard edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man can be found in physical form, ideal for anyone who likes to collect and display their games collection or who may want to resell the title in the future.

The Deluxe version of the game, on the other hand, can only be purchased as a digital game. This may be off-putting for some, but does mean that you can easily play the Deluxe version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the upcoming PlayStation 5 Slim, which can be purchased without a disc reader installed.

Unlock the Web Grabber gadget much earlier in the Deluxe version

The Web Grabber gadget was introduced in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, alongside three other spider-themed gadgets. The Web Grabber can grab up to four enemies – six when upgraded – and pulls them all into one area, making it a lot easier to take down larger crowds.

The Web Grabber gadget can still be found in the Standard edition of the game, but you will need to unlock it and so won’t have access to it at the start of the game.

Image Credit (Sony/Insomniac Games)

An extra five Skill Points at the start of the game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 uses the same Skill Points feature as the previous game, encouraging players to explore more parts of the world in return for powerful upgrades. Skill Points can be earned at various points in the game and are used to upgrade the Skills of both Peter and Miles – although it’s worth noting that each character has their own separate Skill Points tree to work on.

The Deluxe edition comes with five Skill Points to spend from the start, allowing players to upgrade their characters immediately. This should make the first few encounters a lot easier to deal with and is a great starting point for any gamers who want to unlock every Skill.