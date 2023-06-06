Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) vs Dell XPS 13 (2022): Which wins out?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Apple just released a batch of new hardware, including the MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) and MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023).

As part of its WWDC event, Apple pulled back the curtain on a brand new array of Macs, including the latest MacBook Air 15-inch (2023). The company claims that it is the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market, measuring up at just 1.15cm.

With another Apple powerhouse released, we wanted to see how it stacks up against the Dell XPS 13 (2022). Keep reading to find out all the crucial differences between these two laptops, so you can figure out which one is best suited to your needs.

M2 vs Intel

Apple kitted out the MacBook Air with the M2 chipset, which comes with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. It’s configurable with up to 24GB of unified memory and 2TB storage. The M2 chip is more than powerful enough for users to engage in productivity and graphical tasks, with the company claiming that it is 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

The Dell XPS 13 is a laptop aimed at productivity workers, meaning that it doesn’t have the same grunt force as its rival. It comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-1250U CPU and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The use of the last-generation Intel Core processor and an integrated GPU does limit the Dell XPS 13, and it won’t be suitable for creative professionals. However, it should be able to power through productivity tasks without any hiccups.

MacBook Air 15-inch
Image Credit (Apple)

Dell XPS 13 is a lot more affordable

The Dell XPS 13 has been on the market for a year, resulting in a few discounts over its lifetime. The original price sits at $1299/£1099, putting it on the more affordable side for a productivity device.

Unsurprisingly, the MacBook Air is a bit pricier than that. The base model comes with a $1299/£1399.99 price tag, with the more powerful model starting at a crisp $1499.99/£1599.99.

MacBook Air comes in more colours

The latest MacBook Air can be found in four colours options including Silver, Starlight, Space Grey and Midnight.

Since the Dell XPS 13 is aimed more at productivity and office work, it comes in one single colour: Sky. This greyish colour may be better suited to those who don’t want to stand out too much when working at a local cafe.

Dell XPS 13 2022
Image Credit (Dell)

Dell XPS 13 has a less impressive screen

Apple has kitted out the MacBook Air with an impressive 15.3-inch LED-backlit display with a 2880×18564 resolution. The company claims that it can reach 500 nits of brightness and has a wide P3 colour gamut, which should make it suitable for creative professionals.

The Dell XPS 13 comes with a smaller 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920×1200) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Since it is not aimed at creatives, it’s no surprise that it doesn’t come with as many bells and whistles as the Apple alternative but that may make it less alluring for those looking to watch media content after a long day of work.

