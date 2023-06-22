Logitech MX Keys S vs Logitech MX Keys: Which keyboard is right for you?

Finding the perfect business keyboard can be arduous at best, which is why we’re going to break down two of the best keyboards we’ve ever reviewed.

If you want to boost your productivity with a brand-new keyboard, we have two brilliant contenders. The Logitech MX Keys and Logitech MX Keys S both scored an impressive five stars from us and have been featured on our best wireless keyboards roundup, but how do they differ?

We’re going to be running through everything you need to know about these two keyboards so you can decide which model is best suited for you.

The MX Keys S adopts the MX Keys Mini layout

Both of these keyboards can be found in a standard and Mini configuration. The main difference is that the MX Keys Mini has a different keyboard layout from the standard, larger model.

Logitech opted to add the newer layout of the MX Keys Mini to the MX Keys S, with some keys that aren’t available on the original MX Keys, like the Emoji key, is now on the S model. Other than that, the typing experience remains the same across all of the aforementioned keyboards. The Mini versions will be better suited to those who have smaller workspaces or want to take their keyboards on the go.

Logitech MX Keys S. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The MX Keys S is more expensive

The MX Keys S launched with a £10/$10 price increase from the original MX Keys, costing £109.99/$109.99.

The MX Keys launched with a £99.99/$99.99 price tag, but since it has been on the market for so long, you should be able to find it at a reduced price from some third-party retailers.

The MX Keys S has upgraded connectivity

Both these keyboards can be connected to a device via Bluetooth or using a USB-A dongle. The MX Keys S improved on its predecessor by utilising Logitech’s USB-A Bolt receiver.

Compared to the standard receiver on the original, the Bolt connection is said to provide a more stable connection with little chance of interference thanks to the inclusion of BLE to connect, as opposed to the traditional 2.4GHz wireless standard. It can also work over ChomeOS, Linux, Windows and macOS, while the MX Keys only works with Windows and Mac.

Logitech MX Keys. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The MX Keys S has more software features

Both of these keyboards operate in very similar ways, but the MX Keys S has a few more software features than its predecessor. Using Logitech’s Options+ software, you can programme clever macro functions to one key, giving you the ability to open Chrome or Spotify with one button and much more.