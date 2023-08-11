Lenovo Tab M vs Lenovo Tab P: What’s the difference?

There are dozens and dozens of tablets available to buy these days, making it more difficult than ever to find the most suitable candidate for your needs.

Even when sticking to a single brand, such as Lenovo, it can be difficult to decipher the long-winded names to figure out the intended audience for each tablet.

That’s where we come in, as we’ve created this Lenovo Tab M vs Lenovo Tab P guide to explain the key differences between the two tablet series. Keep on reading for the full breakdown.

Lenovo Tab M is for everyday use

The M in Tab M doesn’t actually stand for anything, at least as far as we know. However, Lenovo is pitching the Tab M range for everyday use, which includes browsing the web, watching videos and completing homework.

This means that you’re likely to get a high-end performance out of a Lenovo Tab M tablet, so demanding games and taxing creativity apps aren’t advised here.

It’s still possible to find some great futures with this range, including a 2K resolution display to ensure a great picture for YouTube, Netflix and more. Select models also support 5G connectivity once you slip in the required SIM card, which could be handy if you want on-the-go internet connectivity.

All of these features add up to an ideal option for families that only need a basic performance to use the tablet as an entertainment hub.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD

P is for productivity with the Lenovo Tab P

The Lenovo Tab P range is all about productivity, ensuring there’s enough performance power here for office or creative work.

The Lenovo Tab P has a high performance ceiling thanks to the option of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core CPU processor found inside the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. In comparison, the most powerful Tab M tablet available on Lenovo’s website right now is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-core which isn’t quite as powerful.

The Tab P series also has access to even better features, such as OLED panels, larger screens and enhanced speakers. This makes it easier to use the tablet as a laptop replacement, although the attachable Bluetooth keyboard is generally sold as an optional extra and so probably won’t be included in the box.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2

Lenovo Tab P is generally more expensive

With the Lenovo Tab P series having access to a better suite of features, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it also has a far higher price ceiling. The most expensive Lenovo Tab P tablet on the official website is currently the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with a price of $699/£799.99.

For comparison, the priciest Lenovo Tab M tablet on the market at the time of writing is the Lenovo Tab M10 5G, which is half the cost at just $314/£349.01.

It is possible to find a Lenovo Tab M even cheaper than this, but you’ll likely have to settle for a pre-owned or refurbished model – or an older model that’s seen a price cut in the sales.

If you want to check out more tablets beyond Lenovo, have a read of our Best Tablets and Best Budget Tablets lists.