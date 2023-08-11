Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Lenovo Tab M vs Lenovo Tab P: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

There are dozens and dozens of tablets available to buy these days, making it more difficult than ever to find the most suitable candidate for your needs. 

Even when sticking to a single brand, such as Lenovo, it can be difficult to decipher the long-winded names to figure out the intended audience for each tablet.

That’s where we come in, as we’ve created this Lenovo Tab M vs Lenovo Tab P guide to explain the key differences between the two tablet series. Keep on reading for the full breakdown. 

Lenovo Tab M is for everyday use

The M in Tab M doesn’t actually stand for anything, at least as far as we know. However, Lenovo is pitching the Tab M range for everyday use, which includes browsing the web, watching videos and completing homework. 

This means that you’re likely to get a high-end performance out of a Lenovo Tab M tablet, so demanding games and taxing creativity apps aren’t advised here. 

It’s still possible to find some great futures with this range, including a 2K resolution display to ensure a great picture for YouTube, Netflix and more. Select models also support 5G connectivity once you slip in the required SIM card, which could be handy if you want on-the-go internet connectivity. 

All of these features add up to an ideal option for families that only need a basic performance to use the tablet as an entertainment hub.
The BAatery on the Lenovo Tab M10 HD isn't bad for its price
Lenovo Tab M10 HD

P is for productivity with the Lenovo Tab P

The Lenovo Tab P range is all about productivity, ensuring there’s enough performance power here for office or creative work.

The Lenovo Tab P has a high performance ceiling thanks to the option of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core CPU processor found inside the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. In comparison, the most powerful Tab M tablet available on Lenovo’s website right now is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-core which isn’t quite as powerful. 

The Tab P series also has access to even better features, such as OLED panels, larger screens and enhanced speakers. This makes it easier to use the tablet as a laptop replacement, although the attachable Bluetooth keyboard is generally sold as an optional extra and so probably won’t be included in the box. 

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 (11)
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2

Lenovo Tab P is generally more expensive

With the Lenovo Tab P series having access to a better suite of features, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it also has a far higher price ceiling. The most expensive Lenovo Tab P tablet on the official website is currently the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with a price of $699/£799.99.

For comparison, the priciest Lenovo Tab M tablet on the market at the time of writing is the Lenovo Tab M10 5G, which is half the cost at just $314/£349.01.

It is possible to find a Lenovo Tab M even cheaper than this, but you’ll likely have to settle for a pre-owned or refurbished model – or an older model that’s seen a price cut in the sales.

If you want to check out more tablets beyond Lenovo, have a read of our Best Tablets and Best Budget Tablets lists.

You might like…

GoPro Hero 11 Black vs DJI Osmo Action 4: Which action cam is better?

GoPro Hero 11 Black vs DJI Osmo Action 4: Which action cam is better?

Hannah Davies 15 mins ago
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT vs Radeon RX 7900 XTX: What’s the difference?

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT vs Radeon RX 7900 XTX: What’s the difference?

Gemma Ryles 39 mins ago
Kobo vs Kindle: Which brand is best?

Kobo vs Kindle: Which brand is best?

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Photoshop vs Illustrator: Which Adobe app do you need?

Photoshop vs Illustrator: Which Adobe app do you need?

Hannah Davies 22 hours ago
Apple watchOS vs Google Wear OS: What are the differences?

Apple watchOS vs Google Wear OS: What are the differences?

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Huawei Watch 4 Pro vs Huawei Watch GT3 Pro: What’s new?

Huawei Watch 4 Pro vs Huawei Watch GT3 Pro: What’s new?

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.