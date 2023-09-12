Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which should you buy?

Apple has just given us our first official look at the iPhone 15 Pro and all the new specs and features coming with the Pro-tier iPhone. 

Here’s how the phone compares to Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The iPhone 15 Pro has the Dynamic Island 

The iPhone 15 Pro has kept the Dynamic Island feature that launched on last year’s iPhone 14 Pro. The notch replacement allows the iPhone to display specific alerts and notifications in a more interesting and interactive way. 

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a small punch-hole camera at the top of its display as a more subtle alternative to a notch. 

iPhone 15 Pro colours
iPhone 15 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra includes 10x optical zoom 

Both the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro include multiple rear cameras, with one of the biggest differences between the two being the level of optical zoom you can achieve on each phone. 

The iPhone 15 Pro includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens for 3x zoom. 

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, features a 200-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto lens, enabling 10x dual optical zoom. 

The iPhone 15 Pro supports MagSafe charging 

The iPhone 15 Pro marks Apple’s transition to USB-C charging, giving the phone another thing in common with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Both phones also support Qi wireless charging. 

However, Samsung phones don’t support Apple’s MagSafe standard, which allows iPhone users to snap their smartphones onto chargers magnetically and charge them wirelessly this way.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on a table with the S Pen stylus
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with the S Pen 

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with Samsung’s S Pen stylus built-in to the phone making it a true replacement for the Note series. 

The S Pen can be used to write notes, doodle, colour and complete actions on the phone’s large 6.8-inch display. 

The iPhone 15 Pro is cheaper 

If you’re looking to save a bit of money, the iPhone 15 Pro is a few hundred pounds cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. 

Prices for the iPhone 15 Pro start at $999/£999, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1199.99/£1249.

