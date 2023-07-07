Honor 90 vs Honor 90 Pro: What’s the difference?

Honor has been very busy this year, with several new handsets hitting the market. We’ve already had the chance to make some first impressions on the Honor 90, with the 200-megapixel camera sensor potentially being its crowning achievement.

We’ve not been able to test out the Honor 90 Pro model just yet, but we wanted to take a deeper look into these two devices to see which one really comes out on top. Keep reading to find out all the vital differences and similarities between these devices so you can decide which handset is best suited for you.

Honor 90 Pro isn’t available in Europe yet

The Honor 90 is now available to buy in the UK and Europe, with a starting price of £449.99/€549.

Honor hasn’t launched the Pro model in the UK/Europe just yet, but we’re expecting it to arrive later in the year. There’s no word on pricing just yet, but it’s guaranteed to be more expensive given the extra features.

Honor 90. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Pro has a 32MP telephoto camera

Phone manufacturers will often give the camera setup a boost when upgrading to a Pro model, and that’s no different with the Honor 90 Pro. Both have a triple-camera array on the rear with a 200MP main sensor, but the Honor 90 Pro also has a 32MP telephoto sensor.

A telephoto camera improves the zooming capability of the phone, with Honor claiming a 2.5x optical zoom. This should come in handy if you want a clear and detailed image of a subject at a far distance.

The standard Honor 90 phone lacks this telephoto sensor, instead packing a standard 2MP depth sensor. We won’t be able to say how the resulting photo quality differs between these phones without testing them first, but if you like the idea of snapping faraway objects, the Pro may well come in handy.

Sign up to Amazon Prime Want to enjoy free next-day delivery and access to Prime Video? You can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now. Amazon

Cancel any time

30-day free trial View Deal

Faster CPU powers the Honor 90 Pro

If high performance is your main focus, you’ll likely be swayed by the Honor 90 Pro. It packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, compared to the slightly older Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition inside the standard edition.

We don’t know the exact performance difference yet, and won’t until we’re able to benchmark both phones, but neither offer elite speeds compared to modern flagship phones.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Honor 90 Pro has faster charging

Honor has confirmed that the 90 Pro will support 90W fast charging, suggesting more than half of the battery can be replenished within 15 minutes. In comparison, the Honor 90 is limited to 66W charging.

Both handsets come with a large 5000mAh battery. Honor claims that the Honor 90 can play local video for up to 20 hours, with our First Impressions proving that the handset can last for just under two days.

Neither device has support for wireless charging, but the high endurance and fast charging support should make them reliable handsets, ideal for anyone who frequently forgets to charge their phone.