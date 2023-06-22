Google Pixel Tablet vs Amazon Fire Max 11: Which tablet wins out?

Google finally decided to throw its hat into the tablet ring with the latest Google Pixel Tablet. But how can it stack up against Amazon’s offerings?

The tablet market is becoming more saturated every year, making it even harder to find out which tablet will work for you. Google and Amazon have recently added to their tablet line-up with the first-of-its-kind Google Pixel Tablet and refreshed Amazon Fire Max 11.

We’re going to be running through everything you need to know about these two devices, including any vital differences, so you can decide which device is best suited to you.

The Pixel Tablet is more expensive

The Pixel Tablet is the first tablet to be developed by Google since the Pixel Slate back in 2018. The Fire Max 11 is the largest and most robust tablet Amazon produces, taking over from the Fire HD 10 Plus. Out of the two, the Amazon solution is a lot more affordable; the base Fire Max 11 costs £249.99/$318.92 and comes with 64GB storage as well as advertisements.

The 128GB version of the Pixel Tablet starts at £599/$499, making it a lot more expensive than its Amazon rival. The 128GB version of the Fire Max 11 only costs £289.99/$369.95, making it more accessible even with the upped storage.

Image Credit (Amazon)

Amazon Fire Max 11 has a larger display

The Pixel Tablet comes with a 10.95-inch display with a 2560×1600 resolution. Google claims that it has a peak brightness of 500 nits, but our reviewer found that they needed to up the brightness more than they usually would to watch video content. Otherwise, our review found that photos, videos and text looked very crisp and had decent colour production.

The Fire Max 11 has a large 11-inch display with a 2000×1200 resolution. Until we review this model we can’t make any definitive claims about how it compares to the Pixel Tablet, but the lower resolution may result in a picture that’s not quite as sharp.

The Pixel Tablet comes bundled with a stand

Google decided to treat its fans and include a charging stand with the Pixel Tablet for no extra cost. Our reviewer found this stand to be sturdy, with the tablet immediately charging once docked. The design makes it easy to use the tablet while engaging with other tasks – like following a cooking recipe in the kitchen – and turns the tablet into a home hub of sorts.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 does not come bundled with any extra hardware, like a dock or a stylus. While this does not limit its use as a tablet, it fails to deliver the same versatility as the Pixel Tablet, which doubles as a speaker and hub. Like the Pixel Tablet, the Fire Max 11 is charged via USB-C.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Google Tensor G2 vs MediaTek processor

Google opted to pack the Pixel Tablet with the Google Tensor G2 chipset, which is developed and made in-house by Google. We found this chip to be more than capable of taking on everyday tasks, with games like Stardew Valley and Call of Duty Mobile all running without a hitch.

The Fire Max 11 comes with an MediaTek MT8188J octa-core processor, which Amazon claims can handle streaming, responsive gaming and quick multitasking. Until we review this tablet in full, we can’t make any claims about its performance compared to the Pixel Tablet.