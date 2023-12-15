Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nikon Z7 II Review

If you’re searching for a Nikon Z camera that offers the perfect compromise between price and features, look no further

By Hannah Davies December 15th 2023 10:16am
Verdict

If you’re searching for a Nikon Z camera that offers the perfect compromise between price and features, look no further.

Pros

  • Slim build
  • Huge full-frame sensor
  • Accurate eye AF
  • 4K/60p video recording

Cons

  • The screen doesn’t flip out
  • There are better cameras for action

Key Features

  • Full-frame sensor45.7-megapixels for high-resolution images
  • Hybrid AFWith Eye- and Animal-Detection
  • Tilting monitorAlong with EVF and top display
  • Video recording4K at up to 60fps

Introduction 

Until recently, the Nikon Z7 II was the second camera down in Nikon’s Z line of mirrorless cameras, sitting directly below the flagship Z9. Now, the camera sits third in line after 2023’s Nikon Z8

The successor to the Nikon Z7, the Z7 II has seen a slight reduction in price since its launch in October 2020, making the camera an increasingly tempting choice for photographers looking to pick up a full-frame model capable of capturing sharp 45-megapixel stills for less than the price of the £3999 Z8 or the £5299 Z9. 

Keep reading to learn about my experience with the Nikon Z7 II.

Design

  • The Z7 II is small for a full-frame camera
  • The camera is sealed against dust, dirt and moisture 
  • There’s a tilting monitor, EVF and top display 

The Z7 II is surprisingly small and lightweight for a full-frame camera. It also looks virtually identical to the Nikon Z6 II, another full-frame camera that launched in tandem with the Z7 II. However, there are some internal features that set the two cameras apart which I’ll address later on this review. 

Nikon Z7 II front
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Z7 II isn’t the smallest camera in Nikon’s Z line by a long shot, remaining larger and heavier than the compact Nikon Z30, for example. However, it is significantly smaller and more travel-friendly than the slightly unwieldy Z9. It’s also still smaller than the Nikon Z8, the mirrorless successor to Nikon’s D850 DLSR that is designed to bring some of Nikon’s top-end Z9 tech to a smaller, more lightweight body. 

The Z7 II doesn’t include the horizontal grip or second shutter button found on the Nikon Z9, but I found the single grip deep enough to support a variety of lenses regardless of which orientation you choose to shoot in. Nikon also sells the attachable Power Battery Pack MB-N11 grip for those who shoot a lot of portraits. 

Nikon Z7 II buttons
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The magnesium-alloy body is sealed against dust, dirt and moisture and there’s a good mix of physical buttons and dials and touch controls present on this camera, giving you quick access to a decent number of settings and functions without feeling cluttered or overwhelming. 

Nikon Z7 II monitor 2
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I found the 3690K-dot OLED EVF to be bright and the small black-and-white screen on top great for monitoring settings at a glance. The 3.2-inch tilting LCD touchscreen is handy for shooting at uncomfortable angles, such as directly above or below the camera, but doesn’t rotate out to the side. This is an obvious omission for vloggers as it makes it tougher to record yourself. 

Nikon Z7 II ports
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Nikon Z7 II features a dual card slot, allowing you to carry both an SD card and an XQD or CFexpress card. There’s also a decent array of ports, including USB-C for charging, HDMI and two 3.5mm jack headphone and microphone jacks. 

Features 

  • The Z7 II is powered by dual Expeed processors 
  • It has a 64-25600 ISO range and 10fps burst mode 
  • The hybrid AF system features 493 focus points and eye and animal subject detection 

When it comes to sensor size, the Nikon Z7 II is only beaten by the Z9 II in Nikon’s own line-up. This is because, while both cameras pack high-resolution 45.7-megapixel full-frame sensors, the Z9’s sensor is stacked, making it much faster. 

Nikon Z7 II top
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Z7 II packs two Expeed processors, which Nikon claims delivers greater dynamic range, cleaner performance across the full 64-25600 ISO range and improves focus – even when shooting in extreme low light. I found the performance to be very snappy and low-light performance to be good with very little noise. The ISO range is also wider than that found on the Z6 II.

Nikon Z7 II monitor
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moving onto autofocus, the Nikon Z7 II is equipped with a hybrid AF system that includes 493 focus points – that’s almost twice as many as those found on the Z6 II. There’s subject tracking for people, eyes and animals which I found to be fast and accurate when photographing people. The camera also did a good job of latching onto my dog’s eye, though it did at times lose focus as he rapidly moved around the frame. I found the camera to be much more consistent when photographing people, finding and tracking eyes with great accuracy.

Nikon Z7 II front 2
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s no specific subject detection for cars, bikes or birds and the burst mode caps out at 10fps. For this reason, you may want to look toward a high-speed camera like the Z9 or Fujifilm X-H2S for photographing more specific subjects at higher continuous shooting rates. 

Nikon Z7 II back
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When it comes to battery life, I found that the camera was able to last several days on one charge. Nikon introduced a new battery on the camera which is able to snap more images for every charge compared to the battery in the Z9, and the USB-C charger can be plugged in during longer shoots to offer continuous power for extended periods of time. 

Image and video quality  

  • The Z7 II packs a large 45.7-megapixel sensor 
  • Images are sharp and detailed with vibrant colours 
  • 4K/60p video is also sharp with great contrast 

I found the Z7 II to be a highly capable camera when faced with both images and video. The full-frame sensor can capture huge 45.7-megapixel stills and sharp 4K/60p video, making it one of the main features that sets the Z7 II apart from the Z6 II and its 24.5-megapixel sensor. 

When it comes to stills, I found images shot with the Z7 II to be incredibly sharp and detailed. Colours are bright and vibrant as you can see in this snap of a row of boats and there’s enough contrast to retain detail in the clouds. 

Nikon Z7 II boats
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The same goes for the colours in this photo of a Chester street taken through a bridge. The colours of the bricks are rich and red and I love the contrast where the shadows hit the emblem at the top of the image. 

Nikon Z7 II buildings
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Z7 II does a fantastic job of latching onto eyes when shooting portraits. There’s a good amount of texture to be found in the hair and fuzzy jacket in this pic of my grandma and the camera has replicated the details in her skin with lifelike accuracy down to the warm colour in her cheeks. 

Nikon Z7 II portrait
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I really like how soft my dog’s fur appears in the image below without losing any of the details in his face. However, the focus seems to be more on the fur around his eyes than the pupils themselves, which is a shame. 

Nikon Z7 II dog
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, you can see the burst mode in action in this image of a train. I held down the shutter to capture the row of carriages as they steamed past in the distance and found the vast majority of the images to be sharp and usable, with only a small amount of blur when you zoom into the text. 

Nikon Z7 II train
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When it comes to video, the Z7 II sits decidedly below the 8K Z9 with its 4K/60p resolution. However, that doesn’t make it bad for video by any means. The Z7 II captures crisp footage with great contrast, vivid colours and a decent amount of bokeh when required.

The image stabilisation is good, but you’ll want to attach this camera to a gimbal for the smoothest results. I also wouldn’t recommend this camera for vlogging simply because of the type of monitor it features and the camera’s weight compared to many of our best vlogging cameras.

Should you buy it?

You want a smaller full-frame camera

The Nikon Z7 II is impressively slim for a full-frame camera and packs a huge 45.7-megapixel resolution to boot.

You want a high-speed camera

The Nikon Z7 II has a fast burst mode, but if you typically have only a split-second to get your shot or you need more precise subject detection, you’ll benefit more from a high-speed camera.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a highly capable full-frame camera perfect for capturing both images and video, the Nikon Z7 II is certainly worth considering. 

The camera is surprisingly small for a full-frame camera and captures bright stills with sharp details and vibrant colours with ease. The autofocus is fast and accurate and the burst mode will suit most people just fine. 

It’s also significantly smaller and cheaper than the flagship Nikon Z9

If you need a particularly high-speed camera or a travel-sized vlogging camera, the Z7 II probably won’t be your first choice. However, if you’re looking for a fantastic all-rounder at this price point, the full-frame sensor, fast AF and 4K video capture makes this a great option.

Trusted Score
How we test

We test every camera we review thoroughly. We use set tests to compare features properly and we use it as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product.

The camera was tested in different environments over the course of several weeks

We tried the camera with a variety of lenses

Video was captured in a range of resolutions and frame rates

FAQs

What size sensor is in the Nikon Z7 II?

The Nikon Z7 II features a 45.7-megapixel full-frame sensor.

What is the ISO range?

The Nikon Z7 II has an ISO range of 64-25600.

How many AF points are available?

The Nikon Z7 II has a total of 493 focus points.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
Manufacturer
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
Zoom
Autofocus
Burst shooting (mechanical shutter)
Burst shooting (electronic shutter)
Viewfinder
Screen
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Number of Memory card slots
USB charging
Microphone port
Headphone port
Lens mount
Nikon Z7 II
£2899
$2999.95
Nikon
Yes
No
2280 mAh
134 x 69.5 x 100.5 MM
705 G
B08L5HJSM1
2020
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
2
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes

Jargon buster

LCD

The type of display usually used on cheaper and mid-range devices. Lacks the punch on an OLED panel.

USB-C

The modern USB connector you’ll find on most Android phones, new laptops, cameras and games consoles. It’s reversible and used for charging along with data-transfer.
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

