Bose QuietComfort Ultra vs Bose NC700: Which should you buy?

Bose has unveiled the latest additions to its QuietComfort line, including the new Bose QuietComfort and the QuietComfort Ultra headphones.

It’s been four years since the company dropped its Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, with the headphones having seen a major price cut in that time.

Keep reading to discover how the new QuietComfort Ultra compare to the NC700.

The Bose NC700 have a more unique design

With the QuietComfort Ultra, Bose has introduced a more modern design with fewer seams and part splits and a cushion that extends all the way around the headband.

However, if you’re looking for a more unique-looking pair of headphones, the NC700 may be a more tempting choice. These headphones have a headband that extends all the way across the earcups, helping them to stand out from the crowd.

The NC700 also come in Black and Luxe Silver shades, while the QuietComfort Ultra are available in Black and White Smoke.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra adapt to your ears

The QuietComfort Ultra come with CustomTune, a feature that analyses the shape of your ears and automatically adjusts the sound performance to give you the best sound quality possible.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra support Bose Immersive Audio

The QuietComfort Ultra support Bose Immersive Audio.

This is a new spatial audio technology from Bose aimed at making content sound more multi-dimensional by creating a wider and more spacious soundstage virtually. Bose uses an onboard IMU and the QuietComfort Ultra’s new digital signal processing software to make audio sound more immersive regardless of audio platform or device.

The Bose NC700 have voice assistance built-in

The Bose NC700 benefit from built-in voice assistance from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This means you can say the Alexa wake word to ask the Amazon smart assistant for the weather forecast or press a button and ask Google Assistant to add something to your shopping list.

Both the NC700 and the QuietComfort Ultra are also compatible with your device’s built-in voice assistant.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra feature improved noise cancellation

Bose’s noise cancellation is “quieter than ever before” on the QuietComfort Ultra thanks to a completely re-engineered system made up of proprietary signal processing, a robust chipset and advanced microphones.

The NC700 also offer powerful ANC with 11 total levels of noise cancellation to personalise the amount of sound that is suppressed.

The Bose NC700 are cheaper

The NC700 have been around for a few years now and they’ve seen a steep price drop through many retailers in that time. Right now, you can get the Bose NC700 for $329/£349.95 on Bose’s website or just £266.36 on Amazon UK.

Opt for the newly launched QuietComfort Ultra, on the other hand, and you’ll pay $429/£449.95.