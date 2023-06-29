Asus Zenfone 10 vs iPhone 14: Which is better?

Asus recently unveiled the latest update to its Zenfone line with the Asus Zenfone 10, but how does it compare to Apple’s iPhone 14?

The two phones carry different (flagship) chipsets and run on different operating systems, but what about some of the less obvious details?

Keep reading to learn how the Zenfone 10 and the iPhone 14 compare…

The iPhone 14 has a glass back

While both the iPhone 14 and the Zenfone 10 come in a wide array of eye-catching colours, the finish on the iPhone is arguably a lot nicer to touch and look at.

There is a positive aspect to this in that the Zenfone is built from bio-based polycarbonate materials (at least for the red, white and green models), but the rear of the phone is rough to the touch and the camera sensors are big and bulky.

We can trust Apple to create good-looking products and the iPhone 14 is no exception. The phone has a glossy glass back in a mix of calming and vibrant colours.

Asus Zenfone 10

The Zenfone 10 is better for gaming

If you’re into mobile gaming, the Zenfone 10 is the stronger choice thanks to the 144Hz faster refresh rate (when gaming only) on its display and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. That’s 10GB more than the 6GB found in the iPhone 14.

The Zenfone also benefits from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming and immersive spatial sound from Dirac Virtuo.

The Zenfone 10 has gimbal stabilisation built-in

The iPhone 14 and the Zenfone 10 both carry very capable dual cameras but the Zenfone has an additional trick up its sleeve in the form of the 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabiliser 2.0.

The stabiliser keeps videos blur and shake-free using a combination of OIS to compensate for shifts of up to +/- 3-degrees and the phone’s new Adaptive EIS anti-shake technology. The gimbal is paired with ultrafast autofocus designed to react quickly to these changes in movement.

Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 comes with new safety features

One of the most interesting features that arrived alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro was Car Crash Detection.

This safety feature allows users to automatically contact emergency services and notify emergency contacts of their location if the phone detects they’ve been in a car crash. The tech uses two motion sensors and an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm, meaning Asus probably won’t be able to introduce anything similar through a software update.

The iPhone 14 also brought satellite support to Apple’s Emergency SOS feature, meaning users can now share their locations on Find My and send a message out to emergency services when out of cellular range in locations where this feature is supported.

The Zenfone 10 supports 30W fast charging

While the iPhone 14 has a smaller battery capacity than the Zenfone 10, we nevertheless found the iPhone’s battery performance to be fantastic in our tests with the phone landing at 20-30% at the end of a busy day or 35-40% on a quieter one.

When it comes to charging, the Zenfone and the iPhone are similarly well-positioned with both phones supporting 15W wireless charging (and MagSafe support, in the iPhone’s case) and similar fast charging speeds.

However, the Zenfone 10 just about edges the iPhone 14 out with support for 30W HyperCharge over the iPhone’s 20W fast charging.