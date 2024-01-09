Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has been revealed at CES 2024 and it’s the biggest ever change to the popular 14-inch gaming laptop. Here’s how the new 2024 model compares to the previous 2023 version.

When the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 launched several years ago now, it took the gaming laptop world by storm. The G14 offered a relatively affordable machine, especially when compared with the Razer Blade 14, that still could provide high-end gaming on the go. Since then, its fortunes have been a mixed bag. It remains an excellent machine but price rises and dabbling in going all-AMD have sometimes led it astray.

In 2024, the starting price remains the same as last year, at £1,899.99, but it has been boosted by the first redesign of the series, with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 also getting the same shake-up. Let’s dive into its new look and what else makes it different from last year’s offering.

Thinner and lighter

If you were a fan of the litany of dots across the back of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 then we’re sorry to tell you that they have now vanished. It was a unique touch that some may miss, along with the option to use it to create a quirky LED design, but it has not been replaced by a diagonal slash across the lid. All is not long for lighting fans though, as this new design remains customisable.

Image Credit (Asus)

The entire chassis has had a shakeup, with a new all-aluminium CNC-machined body. It makes the G14 a newly sturdy device while also enabling a lighter weight. The device now comes in at 1.5kg compared with the 1.72kg of last year’s model. It’s thinner too, at 15.9mm compared with 20.5mm. Despite the smaller size, the individual key caps and trackpad are now even larger.

Further, the new design also accommodates a 252% increase in volume with the six-speaker system, including a 125% larger dual force-cancelling woofer. However, the battery has gotten a slight reduction, down from 76Whr to 73Whr.

Improved OLED technology and resolution but lower refresh rate

The display is quite a big change going into 2024 for the new G14. There’s a shift in technology, with OLED now on the agenda rather than the IPS and Mini LED options previously available.

Image Credit (Asus)

Mini LED is not to be sniffed at with supreme brightness but OLED can offer better contrast, though the latter does still offer up to 500 nits. The resolution has been boosted up to 3K from 2.5K but the refresh rate has taken a hit, now down to 120Hz instead of 165Hz. The redesign of the G14 looks set to offer more of a luxury feel and the display, with its OLED addition, is certainly in aid of that as well.

AMD Ryzen 8000 and Nvidia RTX 40-series team-up

Just like last year, the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) is set to sport a red and green team-up. You’ll be able to get the G14 with chips from the AMD Ryzen 8000 series alongside up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics chip. That is a slight reduction in how high the specification goes this time, but it could be a good thing. Last time out, you could equip the G14 with up to an RTX 4090 chip but it was dramatically reigned in to accommodate fitting in such a small chassis. Limiting it to an RTX 4070 maximum seems sensible.

The performance will be backed up by ROG Intelligent Cooling, a potent combination of Liquid Metal, 0dB Ambient Cooling, a Tri-fan design and 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans.