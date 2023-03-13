Asus ROG vs Asus TUF: What’s the difference?

Asus is known for its wide array of laptops, but how do its ROG and TUF gaming laptops stack up against each other?

We’ve already seen how the Asus Vivobook and Asus Zenbook compare, so we thought it was high time that we also take a closer look at both the Asus ROG and Asus TUF lineups.

Unlike the Zenbook and Vivobook lines, these laptops are designed with gamers in mind. To help you decide which range is best suited to your needs, make sure you keep reading to find out all the core differences.

Asus ROG vs Asus TUF

Both of these laptop lines are aimed towards gamers. ROG stands for the Republic of Gamers, while TUF stands for The Ultimate Force.

One of the biggest differences between the ROG and TUF ranges is the design of the laptops themselves. The ROG line is known for featuring RGB and customisation features, with the lids usually made of aluminium. The TUF models usually – but not always – feature a full plastic build and are not usually kitted out with RGB lights on the lid, with the most recent Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) coming in very muted colours, such as Off Black and Sandstorm.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022). Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Moreover, the ROG lineup is known for having the most recent and powerful CPU and GPU options, while the TUF is a little more affordable. This will not always be the case, but we can see that the ROG Flow X16 (2023) comes with the latest Intel Core i9-13900H processor, as well as the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU for the best performance. You can also find impressive specs within the TUF lineup, with the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) coming with the Radeon RX 7700S GPU and Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU.

Some of this will come down to personal preference. Overall, both of these series can handle contemporary games and will be able to provide a high level of performance, but from our experience, the ROG line-up boasts more powerful specs as well as more interesting designs overall.

Asus ROG laptops

Now we know the main difference between the ROG and TUF ranges, we can run through some of the options available on the market. We have listed all of the current Asus ROG models currently available. It’s important to note that many of these models can be purchased with different internals, meaning that more than one model may appear on the Asus website with the same name despite boasting different specs.

Asus TUF laptops

And if you’re looking for a TUF gaming laptop, here are all the current models on the market: