Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate vs ROG Phone 6D Ultimate: What’s the difference?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Asus has released yet another update to its gaming ROG Phone lineup with the launch of the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

There are more options than ever for people who want to take mobile gaming to the next level. Asus just launched two new gaming handsets, the ROG Phone 7 and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which are available for pre-order starting today in the UK.

With so many gaming phones on offer from Asus, we wanted to take a closer look at how the flagship Phone 7 Ultimate stacks up against one of the other prolific gaming phones, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. Keep reading to find out all of the key differences between these devices so you can decide which handset you want to game on.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes kitted out with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the latest processor from Qualcomm. This chip allows for the inclusion of hardware-accelerated ray tracing, meaning that supported games will be presented with hyper-realistic reflections in water and on metal surfaces.

Asus claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is 15% faster and 15% more power efficient than the previous generation, which should provide more than enough vigour when it comes to intensive games.

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate gaming
ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Due to its earlier release date, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor. We found that this chip provided a high level of performance, with little to no stuttering during gameplay. While our benchmark results show this to be a powerful chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor leapfrogged it on our tests, in terms of both CPU and GPU speeds.

Our results conclude that the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is a more powerful phone, to such an extent that you can notice a difference in gaming performance.

ROG Phone 6D Ultimate has more colour options

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate currently can be found in two colourways, Matte White and Metallic Grey. While this list is not the most expansive in terms of handset colours, it does match up with Asus’ usual colour palette and lends itself to its own gaming aesthetic.

View of the Asus ROG 6D Ultimate showing its cameras
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, meanwhile, launched with just one colour option: Storm White. This makes it the less alluring option when it comes to customisation, but there is always a possibility that the company will release more colourways over the phone’s lifetime.

IP54 vs IPX4

Both of these handsets offer some form of protection against water and dust. The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate boasts an IP54 rating, meaning that it won’t be affected by limited amounts of dust and other particles as well as water sprays from all directions. This means that you won’t be able to take this handset into the pool, but it should fare fine in the rain.

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate in the hand
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate opted for an IPX4 rating. This protects it from light water splashes and most dust particles, although it is not completely dust resistant.

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with AeroActive 7 cooler

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes bundled with a new AeroActive 7 cooler. This cooler attaches to the phone via the USB-C port, and helps to cool down the phone during intense workloads such as gaming.

Asus claims this improved cooler add-on features an improved fan with more blades. The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate comes with the last-generation AeroActive Cooler 6 accessory too, which also endeavours to cool down your device during gaming, albeit not as effectively.

Asus ROG 6D Ultimate back
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The AeroActive 7 cooler accessory also packs a subwoofer, improving bass volume by 77% for room-filling audio. The cooler is by no means a mandatory add-on for the phone, but it’s still a nice extra to have if you want to maximise performance and give the bass a boost.

