Apple Watch 9 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: Which one should you get?

Apple has two new Apple Watches for 2023 but if you’re unsure over which one to get, then we’ve got you covered.

Apple just announced the new Apple Watch 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and if this is the year that you’re thinking about upgrading to a new wearable then there’s quite a bit to know before making a buying decision. After all, even though they’re both from Apple, the two watches in question are very different and target different areas of the market.

Right off the bat, if you want a budget Apple Watch that has a ton of great features but doesn’t break the bank then the Apple Watch SE 2 is probably your best bet. If you’re set on picking up one of the more premium Apple Watches however but aren’t sure which one to go for, then here are the key things you need to know.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a brighter screen

If you ever find yourself squinting at a smartwatch screen then the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will make those instances a thing of the past right away. The reason for this is that it packs a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

The reason why the Ultra 2 is so bright is that it’s designed to be used by underwater divers where brightness is essential, but also means that all of your complications are far easier to see in broad daylight.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is better for outdoor workouts

As you can imagine from its name alone, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is designed to be a more premium wearable overall, and this bleeds into its design. Using far tougher materials than the Apple Watch 9, the Ultra 2 is designed to take more of a beating, which makes it better suited for outdoor workouts and open water swims.

If you’re only looking to get in a workout down at your local gym then the Ultra 2’s premium build will more than likely be overkill, at which point you’ll be better suited with the standard Apple Watch 9.

The Apple Watch 9 is a lot cheaper

As great as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is, it comes with a ridiculously high price tag of £849/$799 which just makes it far too expensive for most users. By comparison, the Apple Watch 9 has a starting price of £419/$399.

With that in mind, the Apple Watch 9 will be the obvious go-to for anyone tied to a limited budget. After all, the Apple Watch 9 still benefits from the same processing speeds as the Ultra 2, not to mention its use of the latest watchOS 10 software.

One is a clear winner on battery life

If battery life is the key feature that you’re most interested in then there’s only one option to go for: the Apple Watch Ultra 2. On a single charge, you can get up to 36-hours of use, and that can be extended to 72-hours when you toggle Low Power Mode.

By comparison, the Apple Watch 9 has an 18-hour battery life but that too can be extended, with the same Low Power Mode stretching it out to a more impressive 36-hour.