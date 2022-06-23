 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Review

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra displays a lot of potential, offering up a sleek design, an excellent screen, a top-tier processor and good battery life. However, the quirky under-display selfie camera is flat-out poor.

Pros

  • Strong performance
  • Excellent screen
  • Decent battery life

Cons

  • Poor selfie camera

Availability

  • UKRRP: £709
  • USARRP: $799
  • EuropeRRP: €829
  • CanadaTBC
  • AustraliaTBC

Key Features

  • Under-display selfie cameraThis phone’s front-facing camera is hidden underneath the screen, so there’s no notch to interrupt the display
  • Flagship processorThe ZTE Axon 40 Ultra has a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
  • Superb screen specsThe high-resolution AMOLED display supports over 1 billion colours, rocks a maximum 120Hz refresh rate, and offers HDR10+

Introduction

There are a multitude of flagship Android handsets out there, fighting for your attention, from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to the Sony Xperia 1 IV to the Xiaomi 12 Pro and more; but could your ideal device actually come from a lesser-known manufacturer?

ZTE might not be a name you’re particularly familiar with, but the brand has already released some excellent smartphones such as the Axon 30 Ultra, which we awarded 4.5 stars out of 5. The Axon 40 Ultra sports an innovative design, with a hidden selfie camera that sits behind the display. The specs seem impressive, too, from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor to a triple 64-megapixel camera setup. So can this outsider come out on top?

Design and Display

  • Attractive matte black finish
  • Large camera module
  • Excellent screen
  • Under-display selfie camera

There’s a lot to like about the Axon 40 Ultra’s design. The matte black finish gives it a sleek and understated look that’s practical too, since it doesn’t attract unsightly fingerprint marks to the same extent as glossy phones often do. What’s more, in your palms it also has a pleasing tactile feel.

However, the large camera module certainly dominates the rear panel, even obstructing the position in which I’d normally place my finger when I hold a phone upright.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In addition, the handset doesn’t come with an IP rating, so we aren’t to know how well the Axon 40 Ultra would handle itself if exposed to dust or water, and there aren’t many optional extras such as a 3.5mm headphone jack or an SD card slot if you were hoping to use wired headphones or expand the onboard storage.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The most noteworthy thing about this phone’s design is, of course, the hidden selfie camera. When the screen is on, it’s completely invisible, hiding beneath the display so that you get an entirely uninterrupted 6.8-inch AMOLED to enjoy. This effect has been implemented very well; even upon close inspection, it’s difficult to find any giveaway of a camera lurking underneath. I was super-impressed by the visual execution.

However, the selfie camera proved poor for unlocking my phone with facial recognition. My face would rarely be recognised, and so I’d advise you to use the in-screen fingerprint scanner instead.

Even aside from the novelty of a hidden camera underneath, the screen is impressive. There’s an auto-adjusting refresh rate that can switch between 60Hz and 120Hz, depending on the content on your screen; it can support smoother rates for apps that benefit from it, or else it drops down to conserve some battery life.

The panel’s support of HDR10+ and over 1 billion colours mean that it’s entrancingly vivid to look at – and it’s sharp, too, thanks to a 1116 x 2480 resolution. Nature documentaries were a joy to watch on this screen, and video games were super-immersive as well. Generally speaking, I’m not a huge fan of screens that curve at the sides as this one does, rather than lying flat, but it isn’t so exaggerated to be distracting.

Camera

  • Decent performance from triple rear camera
  • Poor Night mode results
  • Awful selfie camera

The camera setup also appear impressive on paper, comprising three high-resolution sensors that should provide a good deal of versatility; there’s a wide-angle camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto sensor – and each one has a 64-megapixel resolution.

The following three pictures were taken using each of the lenses on their default settings, from the same position. We start with the ultra-wide, then the wide-angle camera, and finally the telephoto sensor:

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra photo of a canal and a bridge taken with ultrawide camera
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra picture taken of a canal and a bridge taken with wide angle camera
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra photo taken of a canal and a bridge, telephoto camera
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Results aren’t bad at all, with good levels of detail and brightness – although greens can look a bit lurid on images captured with the ultra-wide lens in particular.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra photo of a meal
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The plate above was captured with the main camera, and under these circumstances the detail suffers somewhat compared to those shots taken outside, most likely due to the harsh overhead lighting.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra picture of a bridge taken with the ultrawide
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra wide angle camera photo taken of a bridge
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The above two pictures were taken by the ultra-wide and wide-angle cameras respectively; evidently, the ultra-wide finds the lighting conditions a little trickier – and, once again, that green stands out. However, the results from the main wide-angle camera are more pleasing.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra telephoto taken of swans
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Using the telephoto lens I managed to get the shot of swans above, and it’s certainly handy to have a 3.5x optical zoom in your pocket. However, it isn’t strong enough to rival the best zoom cameras such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

When shooting at night, I first took an image without Night mode applied – you can see the result below.

As you can see, quite a lot of detail is lost when shooting in these conditions, with dingy results. Nevertheless, I still preferred this to shooting with Night mode applied, which ramped up the lighting but also completely blew out the highlights.

Given the 16-megapixel selfie camera’s unusual position beneath the screen, you might be wondering how well it performs as a camera as well. Unfortunately, this is an area where it becomes seriously unstuck. The quality of selfies is simply awful, with images fuzzy and indistinct. If you like taking pictures of yourself with your phone, or holding video calls, opt for another one.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra selfie
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Given the poor quality of selfie pictures and the unreliable facial recognition feature, it seems that the front-facing camera suffers quite significantly for its unusual under-screen design, despite it looking good when the screen is in use. We can assume that the tech hasn’t been perfected yet, and we might have to wait a few years still before it trickles into the mainstream.

Performance

  • Flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
  • Excellent performance levels
  • Easily customisable user interface

Although this phone sits comfortably shy of the £1000 mark, it still rocks the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that many top-class Android handsets feature, including the OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Pro, to name but a few. This means it delivers plenty of power for the price – but does it get as much out of the silicon as the cream of the crop?

In short, the answer is yes. Its scores across benchmark tests show that it can keep up with many flagship devices; scroll across the table below to see how it stacks up against the best Android handsets around. The Geekbench scores refer to CPU ability, which dictates most of the phone’s performance tasks, while 3DMark measures the GPU’s capabilities, which are important for gaming. Note that benchmarks don’t always tell the whole story, however.

Benchmarking comparison

Geekbench 5 single core
Geekbench 5 multi core
3D Mark – Wild Life
3D Mark – Wild Life Stress Test
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra
1208
3314
9253
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
1159
3514
6930
6179
Xiaomi 12 Pro
1191
3584
9916
10014
Oppo Find X5 Pro
980
3436
9616
OnePlus 10 Pro
992
3438
9725

Nonetheless, I found day-to-day performance on this phone was snappy and reliable, while games were also speedy and well rendered. I experienced no issues in my time using the device – it held up well, regardless of the tasks that it undertook. As you’d expect, this phone offers 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Based on Android 12, this phone runs the MyOS 12 software. However, unlike some rival manufacturers including Xiaomi or Realme, this brand’s user interface isn’t too clunky. There aren’t many additional apps on top of stock Android, and I definitely appreciated this over the phones that come stuffed with bloatware on startup. WPS Office, Phone Switch, and the Booking.com apps are among the very few extra apps you’ll see here, but this pales in comparison to the likes of MIUI from Xiaomi.

In the Settings app, you’ll also find a range of useful Personalisation features that let you play around with app icons, fonts, wallpapers, and widgets to your heart’s content, making the phone truly feel like yours.

Battery

  • Large 5000mAh capacity
  • 65W fast charging
  • No wireless charging

The Axon 40 Ultra includes a 5000mAh capacity battery, which is what I’d hope to see on a handset with demanding screen specs. Still, this is one spec that really needs to be tested in real life to see how it holds up, because sometimes the numbers alone don’t give the full story.

In my experience the phone held up pretty well, delivering a good day’s battery life when used both moderately and intensively. To give specific examples, the percentage ticked down by 6% when watching a YouTube video for an hour on the default screen settings, and streaming music over Spotify for an hour consumed 4% off the battery.

When it’s time to recharge the battery, there’s 65W wired charging to top up the battery again swiftly. Our unit was supplied with a European charger, so we can’t be sure how rapidly the phone could be topped up with the brand’s proprietary UK charger. There’s no option for wireless charging here, so you’ll have to do things the traditional way.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

If you want a phone Attractive design, a great screen, and impressive performance: If you’re after a great looking phone for gaming and media consumption then the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is a brilliant option.

If you take a lot of selfies: The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra’s under screen selfie camera is a clever bit of tech, but sadly image quality is sub par.

Final Thoughts

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is a good phone, but it just falls short of being a great one. The screen is excellent, the battery life very good, and performance levels are outstanding, too. However, the rear camera is decent without being exceptional, and the under-screen selfie camera is genuinely terrible, despite (or probably because of) its innovative design. If mobile photography is one of your priorities, then you’d be better off checking out a device such as the Pixel 6.

How we test

We test every mobile phone we review thoroughly. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly and we use the phone as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Used as main phone for a week

Tested the camera in various surroundings

Mixture of benchmarks and real-world use

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

You might like…

Oppo A74 5G Review

Oppo A74 5G Review

Jon Mundy 3 weeks ago
Oppo A16s Review

Oppo A16s Review

Jon Mundy 3 weeks ago
Huawei Mate Xs 2 Review

Huawei Mate Xs 2 Review

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Review

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Review

Peter Phelps 1 month ago
Honor Magic 4 Pro Review

Honor Magic 4 Pro Review

Peter Phelps 1 month ago
Poco X4 Pro 5G Review

Poco X4 Pro 5G Review

Peter Phelps 2 months ago

FAQs

What colours is this phone available in?

It’s available in black, gold and silver.

Does this phone offer 5G connectivity?

Yes, you’ll get 5G data speeds with a compatible SIM card and network coverage.

Does this phone have an IP rating?

There’s been no IP rating disclosed by the manufacturer, so we’re not sure how it would perform if exposed to water or dust.

Trusted Reviews test data

You can see a detailed breakdown of all the test data we collected reviewing the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra and how it compares to key rivals in the table below.

1 hour music streaming (online)
Time from 0-100% charge
1 hour music streaming (offline)
30 minute gaming (intensive)
1 hour video playback (Netflix, HDR)
Max brightness
Time from 0-50% charge
Geekbench 5 multi core
Geekbench 5 single core
sRGB
Adobe RGB
DCI-P3
3D Mark – Wild Life
3D Mark – Wild Life Stress Test
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra
3314
1208
9253
OnePlus 10 Pro
38 min
6 %
8 %
14 Min
3438
992
9725
Xiaomi 12 Pro
3 %
8 %
8 %
3584
1191
9916
10014
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
2 %
59 min
1 %
6 %
770 nits
23 Min
3514
1159
99.8 %
90.2 %
97.4 %
6930
6179

Full specs

You can see the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra’s full spec sheet and how it compares to rival products in the table below.

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Wirless charging
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra
£709
$799
€829
6.8 inches
128GB
64MP + 64MP + 64MP
16MP
Yes
Not Disclosed
5000 mAh
Yes
73.5 x 8.4 x 163.2 MM
204 G
Android 12, MyOS 12
2022
1116 x 2480
Yes
120 Hz
USB-C
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
8GB
Black, Gold, Silver
OnePlus 10 Pro
£799
$899
€899
OnePlus
6.7 inches
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
50MP + 48MP + 8MP
32MP
Yes
IP68
5000 mAh
Yes
Yes
73.9 x 8.6 x 163 INCHES
200 G
Android 12
2021
28/02/2022
3216 x 1440
Yes
120 Hz
USB-C
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
12GB
Green, Black
Xiaomi 12 Pro
£1049
$999
€1049
Xiaomi
6.73 inches
128GB
50MP + 50MP + 50MP
32MP
Yes
Not Disclosed
4600 mAh
Yes
Yes
74.6 x 8.2 x 163.6 MM
204 G
Android 12, MIUI 13
2022
1440 x 3200
Yes
120 Hz
USB-C
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
8GB
Black, Green, Blue, Pink
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
£1149
$1199.99
€1259
Samsung
6.8 inches
128GB
108-megapixels
40-megapixels
Yes
IP68
5000 mAh
Yes
Yes
77.9 x 8.9 x 163.3 MM
229 G
Android 12, OneUI 4.1
2022
17/02/2022
1440 x 3080
Yes
120 Hz
USB-C
Exynos 2200
8GB
Burgundy, Gree, Black, White

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

Jargon buster

IP rating

An abbreviation for ‘Ingress Protection Code’, which lets you know to what extent a device might be waterproof or dustproof.

HDR10+

HDR10+ is a HDR format supported by Panasonic and Samsung as a free to use, open platform alternative to Dolby Vision. It adds dynamic metadata on top of the core HDR10 signal that tells a TV how it should adjust the brightness, colours and contrast of content for the most optimal picture quality.

Refresh Rate

The number of times the screen refreshes itself per second.
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.