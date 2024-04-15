Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Review

One of Samsung's most durable phones to date, with IP68 dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H ratings to boot.

By Lloyd Coombes April 15th 2024 5:04pm
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Verdict

A solid phone for work, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 lacks battery life and performance compared to similarly priced options, but otherwise is an impressively rugged device.

Pros

  • Big, bright display
  • Rugged, durable form factor
  • Programmable XCover button

Cons

  • Small (but replaceable) battery
  • Mono speaker
  • Lacks power for gaming

Key Features

  • Durable designWith IP68 dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H drop resistance and a durable shell, the XCover 7 is a great option for those working outdoors.
  • Lengthy software promiseYou’ll continue to get software updates for the XCover 7 all the way until 2029, lasting much longer than similarly priced alternatives.
  • Programmable XCover buttonProgrammable buttons are a rarity these days, especially in anything but top-end phones, making the inclusion of the XCover Button on the XCover 7 a particular selling point.

Introduction

Looking for a rugged Android phone that’ll survive a fall or just about anything else? The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 might be the pick of the bunch.

It’s not often you can call a phone focused on being borderline bulletproof a “looker”, but the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 might be the closest yet. It eschews the heft of similar models while still offering a robust casing, and an almost all-screen front with a big, bright 6.6-inch display.

It also has Android 14 running right out of the box, as well as a promise of years of updates – something many of its competitors can’t offer. Sadly, the Samsung name comes with a heftier price tag that the performance can’t quite live up to, but with 5G included and a replaceable battery, it could make for an ideal enterprise purchase.

Design

  • Durable design
  • IP68 & MIL-STD-810H rated
  • Not as chunky as similarly rugged phones

As I mentioned in my intro, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is remarkably good-looking for a phone meant to be tough. That may sound like a backhanded compliment, but it’s absolutely meant as a positive.

The black body feels premium, while the reddish/orange accents on the flashlight button and camera module look sleek – like Samsung has been taking notes from the Apple Watch Ultra.

Rear of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 6.6-inch display dominates the front, and while there are definite bezels here, they’re likely part of adding to the durability of the device. There’s a slight notch at the top for the front-facing camera, and a ‘chin’ at the base.

There’s a mono speaker on the bottom, as well as a USB-C charging port, while the top has a 3.5mm headphone jack port. On the right, you’ll find a volume rocker and sleep/wake/power button, while the left has a button that, by default, activates the flashlight. 

That can be switched to just about any app, though, which is very handy indeed – particularly if you need quick access to the camera (more on that shortly).

On the back, there’s a small opening with which to pop the back cover off, exposing the removable battery, SIM slot, and microSD slot. When you’re done, it clicks back into place satisfyingly, too.

Taking off the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 rear panel
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s that back section that’s important, and while Samsung will perhaps be glad to know I didn’t put my review unit under the wheels of my car or anything like that, there’s essentially zero bend when putting pressure on the phone.

There’s also a subtle ‘lip’ where the outer edge is raised above the display to minimise contact time with the ground if you were to drop it, and subtly chunkier corners to prevent the inner casing, or the screen’s corners, taking the brunt of impact.

I’ve previously checked out options like the Doogee S98 Pro, which feels considerably chunkier in the hand. In a lot of ways, the greatest compliment I can give the XCover 7 is that, for everyday use, it simply feels like a normal smartphone should feel, and at 240g, it’s only a little heavier than my daily driver iPhone 15 Pro Max

And, with MIL-STD-810H certified drop resistance and IP68 dust and water resistance, I know which one I’d feel safest taking to a construction site.

Screen

  • 6.6-inch LCD display
  • Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection
  • Only 60Hz

The display is just as rugged as the exterior here, with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus+ helping to protect against scuffs, cracks, and shattering. It’s a big screen, too, at 6.6 inches, and it gets plenty bright for an LCD display.

I’m very pleased to say that it offers a decent resolution, too, with a 20:9 ratio, 1080×2408 pixel display that’s sharp enough for day-to-day use and works nicely when enjoying some YouTube at the end of the day.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 in-hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The only real disappointment is the refresh rate; it’s stuck at 60Hz. While that would’ve been fine a few years ago, even phones that cost half the price of the XCover 7 come with a 90Hz refresh rate at the least.

I’m a little disappointed to only get one mono speaker at the base of the phone, but I’d imagine that’s down to the more rugged nature trying to minimise ingress into the chassis from dirt and debris. There’s always that 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth connectivity, at least.

Cameras

  • Single 50MP rear-facing camera
  • Pixel binning tech
  • 5MP front-facing camera

Samsung’s flagships offer excellent photography options, but things naturally get less impressive the further you go down the product line.

Rear of the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s not to say this is a bad snapper, though, and rather than offering a smattering of sub-part lenses, Samsung has gone all-in on the single main sensor. More specifically, it’s a 50MP main sensor with pixel binning that trims images down to 12.5MP to boost light and detail. It’s decent, and for capturing details on a building site visit, it’ll more than do the job.

The detail drops a fair amount in low-light scenarios, but for a phone in this category, you’re perhaps less likely to be snapping pictures in nightclubs and more likely to use it for capturing images on a construction site or other work purposes. With that in mind, it definitely ticks enough boxes – just don’t try and use it to capture video for TikTok or Instagram selfies.

That’s because the selfie camera is as nondescript as you can get, with a 5MP sensor, while video capture on the rear sensor caps out at 1080p and 30fps.

Performance

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • 6GB of RAM
  • Decent everyday performance

Rugged phones tend to sacrifice overall performance for durability, and that’s essentially the story with the XCover 7 and the Dimensity 6100+ found within. It’s a solid performer for the price, but you’ll find more powerful phones like the Honor Magic 6 Lite at a similar price point. The difference is that it wouldn’t survive a 1.8-meter drop.

Anyway, the good news is that the included 5G connectivity is reliable, and the 6GB of RAM is great for multitasking in just about any standard app.

In fact, during my testing, I was able to respond to emails, check social media, and do some web browsing, all while streaming from Spotify with very few issues. Gaming is less impressive on the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7, though. Not only are games like Genshin Impact only really playable at a lower frame rate, but the phone gets pretty warm when playing, too.

It’s not something that’s likely to affect you if you’re just logging on for Candy Crush or Marvel Snap, but if you’re hoping to play more adventurous titles you’ll be disappointed.

However, given the phone’s focus on enterprise, most users will not find themselves doing this all that often. Well, they shouldn’t be, anyway…

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 on a table
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Software

  • Android 14
  • OneUI 6
  • Five years of security patches

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 runs Android 14 from the jump but with Samsung’s OneUI 6.0 overlay on top.

That means it looks nice, and it’s easy to navigate, but might be a little jarring coming from stock Android. It’s not quite a clean install either, but we’ve definitely come a long way from the bloatware you’d find just a few years ago.

Samsung has committed to five years of security updates, which is impressive even at this price range. That’s not to be confused with full-blown OS updates, however. You’ll have to spend a little more if you want multiple OS upgrades from your rugged device.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 on a desk
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You’ll find the “XCover Button” settings in the advanced settings, which dictate what that side button with the fetching orange hue does. By default, a press toggles the flashlight, while you can hold it for a camera button. You can switch either of these to literally any Android app you’d like.

That means if you’re always in need of your calendar, your calculator, or just about anything else, it’s at your fingertips. It’s worth noting that you can switch the feature off, but you’ll also not be able to trigger any kind of automation like with the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button. So while you can have it open your contacts, for example, I’ve not found a way to open a specific contact.

Battery life

  • 4050mAh battery
  • Replaceable battery design
  • 18W charging

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to the battery life in the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7. On the one hand, it’s removable, so you can switch multiple batteries to last you multiple days.

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7's XCover button
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

On the other, it’s a relatively tiny 4050mAh cell which, while it’ll last a day, isn’t going to wow anyone with its longevity before needing charging. Still, in day-to-day use, I found myself unplugging it from its charger at 8am and plugging it back in close to midnight just as it reached around the 20% mark.

Speaking of charging, there’s no adapter in the box, but with a max charge speed of 18W, don’t expect it to move all that quickly.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a durable, 5G-capable phone

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is a great option for anyone conducting site visits.

Buy Now

You want more performance

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 offers solid performance, but similarly priced regular phones will fare better in real-world use.

Final Thoughts

Given the price, I’d expect a little more performance and a bigger battery here, but that’s typical of the rugged phone market – some features have to be sacrificed to offer that extra durable design, especially ones at the cheap end of the market.

Aside from that, the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is a solid all-rounder. Its display is big and bright, it’s got 5G, and the removable battery, coupled with plenty of software updates and the durable build, means it could be an enterprise mainstay for years to come.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every mobile phone we review thoroughly. We use industry-standard tests to compare features properly and we use the phone as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as a main phone for a week

Thorough camera testing in a variety of conditions

Tested and benchmarked using respected industry tests and real-world data

You might like…

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Review

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Review

Luke Baker 1 week ago
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Review

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Review

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Xiaomi 14 Review

Xiaomi 14 Review

Luke Baker 3 weeks ago
Poco X5 Pro Review

Poco X5 Pro Review

Connor Jewiss 4 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Peter Phelps 4 weeks ago
Motorola Moto G34 5G Review

Motorola Moto G34 5G Review

Lloyd Coombes 4 weeks ago

FAQs

How fast can the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 charge?

It offers 18W fast charge capabilities, but you’ll need to source your own 18W power adapter separately.

How durable is the Samsung Galaxy XCover 7?

It offers IP68 dust and water resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H drop resistance up to 1.8 meters.

Trusted Reviews test data

Geekbench 6 single core
Geekbench 6 multi core
1 hour video playback (Netflix, HDR)
30 minute gaming (light)
Time from 0-100% charge
Time from 0-50% charge
30-min recharge (no charger included)
15-min recharge (no charger included)
GFXBench – Aztec Ruins
GFXBench – Car Chase
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7
693
1905
15 %
19 %
114 min
50 Min
41 %
20 %
24 fps
35 fps

Full specs

UK RRP
EU RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Stated Power
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7
£349
€379
Samsung
6.6 inches
128GB
50MP
5MP
Yes
IP68
4050 mAh
80.1 x 10.2 x 169 MM
240 G
B0CS297MLL
Android 14 (OneUI 6)
2023
15/04/2024
1080 x 2408
60 Hz
USB-C, microSD card slot
Mediatek Dimensity 6100+
6GB
Black
18 W
Lloyd Coombes
By Lloyd Coombes

Lloyd is a freelance contributor for Trusted Reviews, and his work can be seen across the internet with pieces about tech, fitness, and gaming. He’s also Editor in Chief for GGRecon.com, and in his fr…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words