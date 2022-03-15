First Impressions

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a flagship that has a lot to live up to going by previous models in the series, but we’ve been very impressed by what we’ve seen so far.

Key Features Super speedy charging With 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, this device should be topped up in minutes

Superb screen WQHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and more: this display is excellent

High-resolution triple camera system There are three 50-megapixel sensors in the rear camera system, promising a high level of versatility

Introduction

Xiaomi is a company famous for bringing top end innovations to match key contenders like Samsung’s Galaxy-range, to a slightly more affordable price point. The Xiaomi 12 Pro continues this trend as the firms’ latest flagship.

But with the Galaxy S22 Ultra having blown us away earlier this year you may wonder is Xiaomi’s latest flagship a true contender for the crown of best Android phone? Here’s what we made of it after some hands-on time with the new Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a starting price of $999 (~£765) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version, while there will also be an option with 12GB of RAM as well.

The Pro version and the standard Xiaomi 12 will be available to buy in the UK starting from this April, with more details soon to follow.

Design and Screen

Attractive matte finish

Excellent screen

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has an attractively understated design. The rounded edges and smooth matte finish helps it to feel very comfortable in the hand – and what’s more it doesn’t pick up the fingerprints that its glossy rivals are very prone to doing. The camera module does protrude a little from the back , but not obnoxiously so, and overall the impression that you get is one of an attractive device that doesn’t feel the need to shout about itself.

Arguably, that’s because the performance itself can do enough shouting all on its own, and that’s certainly the case for the screen. The large 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED panel has a stunning WQHD+ resolution (that’s 3200 x 1440p), a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits. The HDR10+ support and Dolby Vision should make it ideal for watching videos or streaming series, while the 480Hz touch sampling rate should make it responsive enough for playing games to a high level as well.

When using this screen, you’re thoroughly aware of this superior performance, with scrolling being very smooth, shapes being very sharp, and the display being as bright as you’d like. My preference is also for a flat screen, rather than one like this that curves slightly at the sides – but it’s undeniable that you’ll have a blast watching videos or playing games on this display. I’ll be curious to see how it performs with more through use and during our lab tests, where we’ll check its actual peak brightness and color accuracy using a colorometer.

Camera

Versatile set of lenses

Promising performance so far

The Xiaomi 12 Pro offers three 50-megapixel sensors in its rear camera set-up, one being a wide angle, one ultrawide, and then a telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom.

This evidently seems to promise both a high degree of competence regardless of how you’d like to shoot your subject. From what I’ve tried so far, the cameras do look to be good, providing natural-looking shots in favourable daylight conditions across the range of these sensors. But I haven’t had a chance to test all the camera’s modes or see how it performs in low light, so I’ll have reserve judgement on how it compares to key rivals, such as the Pixel 6 Pro and S22 Ultra for now.

Performance

Flagship-level processor

Longer-term software support

The Xiaomi 12 Pro runs on Qualcomm’s top mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. With this processor on board, you should feel confident you’ll get very strong performance. Based on my experience using other phones powered by the chop, whether you’re just doing daily undemanding tasks across a variety of apps, or putting it through its paces on an intensive mobile game it should be more than fast enough. In the brief time we’ve had it to hand, we have not encountered any hiccups at all.

The Android 12 software on this handset has the MIUI 13 skin, and although it comes with a fair amount of pre-installed apps that you might not really have need of, I haven’t found this user interface to be all that intrusive. More encouraging is the fact that Xiaomi has guaranteed at least 3 Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches with this device, which is raising the bar compared to some other Android manufacturers.

Battery

4,600mAh capacity

Fast wired and wireless charging

The battery is fairly large, at 4600mAh capacity, but we’ve not yet had the chance to really see how it stacks up when running through benchmark tests or standard daily usage; sometimes specifications like these can somewhat flatter to deceive.

The fast-charging specs look eminently impressive, with this device capable of insanely speedy 120W charging when its wired up, and still-striking 50W fast-charging when its sitting on a wireless Qi pad. These are some of the best charging rates we’ve seen on a smartphone, so we can’t wait to try them out in action to see whether this handset really can be fully charged in just 18 minutes as the manufacturer suggests.

Early Impressions From what we’ve seen so far, the Xiaomi 12 Pro looks like a very tempting device. Not only is its starting price lower than key rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, but it seems to perform well across all the key metrics that we’ve briefly tried out, from the triple camera sensor to the lush screen, to the processing power. Stay tuned for our full review to see whether this phone could be the go-to Android smartphone of 2022. Specs table Below you can see a breakdown of the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s full specifications and how they compare to its more affordable sibling and OnePlus 10 Pro rival. ‹ USA RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Battery Wirless charging Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Resolution HDR Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Colours Xiaomi 12 Pro $999 Xiaomi 6.73 inches 128GB 50MP + 50MP + 50MP 32MP Yes Not Disclosed 4600 mAh Yes Yes 74.6 x 8.2 x 163.6 MM 204 G Android 12, MIUI 13 1440 x 3200 Yes 120 Hz USB-C Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB Black, Green, Blue, Pink Xiaomi 12 $749 Mark Levinson 6.28 inches 128GB 50MP + 13MP + 5MP 32MP Yes Not Disclosed 4500 mAh Yes Yes 69.9 x 8.16 x 152.7 MM 180 G Android 12, MIUI 13 2400 x 1080 Yes 120 Hz USB-C Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB Grey, Purple, Blue OnePlus 10 Pro – OnePlus 6.7 inches 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 50MP + 48MP + 8MP 32MP Yes IP68 5000 mAh Yes Yes 73.9 x 8.6 x 163 INCHES 200 G Android 12 3216 x 1440 Yes 120 Hz USB-C Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 12GB Green, Black › Trusted Score

