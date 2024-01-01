Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Slumberdown Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket Review

An easy to fit electric blanket with controls to match.

By Rachel Ogden January 1st 2024 3:00pm
This electric blanket doesn't quite fill a full mattress.
Although the wires protrude slightly, this blanket wasn't uncomfortable to sleep on.
The control can be detached, so that the blanket can be washed.
A simple slider control provides the heat level setting for both sides of the bed.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Verdict

Slumberdown Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket is one of the brand’s more basic offerings but it does most things well: it’s easy to maintain, the controls are a cinch to use, and you can put it on and take it off in a flash. However, you can’t help but feel that for the price, it should have a timer and maybe a second control so both partners don’t have to agree on a temperature.

Pros

  • Elasticated straps
  • Machine washable
  • Easy to fit

Cons

  • Single control
  • Only three heat settings
  • No timer

Key Features

  • SizesAvailable for single, double and king sized beds.
  • PowerSingle 40W controls on the single, single 70W control on the double and single 90W control on the king size.
  • HeatThree heat settings.

Introduction

If you’re the sort of person who likes to keep things simple, the additional features found on some electric blankets, such as dual controls, numerous heats, or separate body and feet warming, probably won’t appeal.

In which case, Slumberdown’s Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket may be the one for you: it has a simple control combined with three heats and the ability to be popped in the washer if grubby. Available as single, double and king-size (the size on test), its control is 90W, meaning that running it at maximum for an hour (based on a 30p per kWh), will cost around 3p.

Design and features

  • Easy-to-use control
  • Thick straps
  • It doesn’t fully cover the mattress

While it doesn’t have much in the way of additional features, what Slumberdown’s Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket does have is the noticeable quality you’d expect from a well-known brand.

Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket on bed
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a pleasingly thick polyester blanket, with one control attached right at a corner rather than further down, where it can clash with shoulders.

Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket control attachment
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the control detached, it’s washable on a 40°C wool cycle, although the blanket can’t be tumble dried, so you’ll need to find somewhere suitable for it to air dry. And, rather than slim elastic straps that are prone to twisting, it attaches to the mattress with two long thick straps, so it can be fitted and removed in seconds.

Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket straps
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Keeping with the fuss-free theme, its control has a straightforward slider for selecting a heat level. There are three settings, with 0 at either end, so whichever way you push the slider, it’ll switch it off.

Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket controller
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You can also go straight to 3 if the slider is already at the top. A dim light illuminates to show when it’s on.

Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket status light
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The king-size measures 142 x 150cm: not covering the pillow area like many others, but coming up a little narrower than the average width of a mattress (5ft x 6ft 6in or 150 x 200cm). There’s also a two-year guarantee.

Performance

  • Heats up quickly
  • Comfy to sleep on
  • Indicator light stays on

Rather than relying on corner elastics, that can potentially pop off as you sleep, Slumberdown’s Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket has two long straps. This means that it might move a little from side to side if you’re an active sleeper, but it should stay attached.

Once fitted, I noticed that it had fairly prominent wires but they’re decently buried and I didn’t feel them as I slept.

Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket wires
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Overall, it was comfortable to sleep on, and its corner control attachment tended to be covered by my pillow, so I didn’t collide with it.

It heated up quickly, on average taking about 10-15 minutes to take the chill off and about 30 minutes to be toasty warm. Although a single control meant that the bed was the same temperature throughout.

This wasn’t so bad initially, but if I wanted to keep the blanket on low all night – something that’s possible with the Sleepy Nights – my partner had to enjoy/endure the same warmth too. The only other observation is that the indicator light stays on to show it’s on. While it’s not very bright, and most people won’t notice it, those who prefer total darkness may need to tape over the status light.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You’re looking for an electric blanket that does one thing well

This one heats up fast for a cosy bed – and doesn’t need the extra features of other designs.

Buy Now

You and a partner like to sleep at different temperatures

One of you may always be too hot or too cold.

Final Thoughts

For the cost, you’d wish that Slumberdown’s Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket offered more. While it heats well, and is simple to control, it’s pricier than similar blankets from other brands without bringing much else to the table. It doesn’t even come in a reusable bag for storage. Those in search of extra features may want to consider the similarly priced Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer that has dual controls and an auto shut-off or something else from our list of the best electric blankets.   

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main heated blanket for the review period

We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum.

We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

You might like…

Kress 20V KrossPack Brushless Portable Power Cleaner Review

Kress 20V KrossPack Brushless Portable Power Cleaner Review

Rene Millman 18 hours ago
OHS Electric Heated Under-Blanket Review

OHS Electric Heated Under-Blanket Review

Rachel Ogden 2 days ago
Anker SOLIX C1000 Review

Anker SOLIX C1000 Review

Simon Handby 2 days ago
Cosori 6L Turbo Blaze Air Fryer Review

Cosori 6L Turbo Blaze Air Fryer Review

Reece Bithrey 5 days ago
Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket Review

Dreams Luxury Quilted Heated Blanket Review

Rachel Ogden 6 days ago
Bluetti EP500Pro Review

Bluetti EP500Pro Review

Simon Handby 7 days ago

FAQs

How many controls does the Slumberdown Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket have?

It has one control that operates both sides of the bed. Those who like to sleep at different temperatures will be better off with a dual-control blanket.

Trusted Reviews test data

Heated blanket running cost per hour
Slumberdown Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket
£0.03

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Heated blanket sizes
Heated blanket type
Heated blanket number of heat options
Heated blanket overheat protection
Slumberdown Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket
£80
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
x 150 x 0.5 CM
1.58 KG
B08556GCYR
2020
19/12/2023
1400040103
Single, Double, King
Undersheet
3
Yes
Rachel Ogden
By Rachel Ogden

Rachel covers kitchen and lifestyle tech for Trusted Reviews. She has written extensively about interiors for over 19 years, covering everything from kitchen worktops to flooring and storage for title…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words