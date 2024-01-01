Verdict

Slumberdown Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket is one of the brand’s more basic offerings but it does most things well: it’s easy to maintain, the controls are a cinch to use, and you can put it on and take it off in a flash. However, you can’t help but feel that for the price, it should have a timer and maybe a second control so both partners don’t have to agree on a temperature.

Pros Elasticated straps

Machine washable

Easy to fit Cons Single control

Only three heat settings

No timer

Key Features Sizes Available for single, double and king sized beds.

Power Single 40W controls on the single, single 70W control on the double and single 90W control on the king size.

Heat Three heat settings.

Introduction

If you’re the sort of person who likes to keep things simple, the additional features found on some electric blankets, such as dual controls, numerous heats, or separate body and feet warming, probably won’t appeal.

In which case, Slumberdown’s Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket may be the one for you: it has a simple control combined with three heats and the ability to be popped in the washer if grubby. Available as single, double and king-size (the size on test), its control is 90W, meaning that running it at maximum for an hour (based on a 30p per kWh), will cost around 3p.

Design and features

Easy-to-use control

Thick straps

It doesn’t fully cover the mattress

While it doesn’t have much in the way of additional features, what Slumberdown’s Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket does have is the noticeable quality you’d expect from a well-known brand.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a pleasingly thick polyester blanket, with one control attached right at a corner rather than further down, where it can clash with shoulders.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

With the control detached, it’s washable on a 40°C wool cycle, although the blanket can’t be tumble dried, so you’ll need to find somewhere suitable for it to air dry. And, rather than slim elastic straps that are prone to twisting, it attaches to the mattress with two long thick straps, so it can be fitted and removed in seconds.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Keeping with the fuss-free theme, its control has a straightforward slider for selecting a heat level. There are three settings, with 0 at either end, so whichever way you push the slider, it’ll switch it off.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You can also go straight to 3 if the slider is already at the top. A dim light illuminates to show when it’s on.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The king-size measures 142 x 150cm: not covering the pillow area like many others, but coming up a little narrower than the average width of a mattress (5ft x 6ft 6in or 150 x 200cm). There’s also a two-year guarantee.

Performance

Heats up quickly

Comfy to sleep on

Indicator light stays on

Rather than relying on corner elastics, that can potentially pop off as you sleep, Slumberdown’s Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket has two long straps. This means that it might move a little from side to side if you’re an active sleeper, but it should stay attached.

Once fitted, I noticed that it had fairly prominent wires but they’re decently buried and I didn’t feel them as I slept.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Overall, it was comfortable to sleep on, and its corner control attachment tended to be covered by my pillow, so I didn’t collide with it.

It heated up quickly, on average taking about 10-15 minutes to take the chill off and about 30 minutes to be toasty warm. Although a single control meant that the bed was the same temperature throughout.

This wasn’t so bad initially, but if I wanted to keep the blanket on low all night – something that’s possible with the Sleepy Nights – my partner had to enjoy/endure the same warmth too. The only other observation is that the indicator light stays on to show it’s on. While it’s not very bright, and most people won’t notice it, those who prefer total darkness may need to tape over the status light.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You’re looking for an electric blanket that does one thing well This one heats up fast for a cosy bed – and doesn’t need the extra features of other designs. Buy Now You and a partner like to sleep at different temperatures One of you may always be too hot or too cold.

Final Thoughts For the cost, you’d wish that Slumberdown’s Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket offered more. While it heats well, and is simple to control, it’s pricier than similar blankets from other brands without bringing much else to the table. It doesn’t even come in a reusable bag for storage. Those in search of extra features may want to consider the similarly priced Dreamland Sleep Tight Deluxe Fleecy Mattress Warmer that has dual controls and an auto shut-off or something else from our list of the best electric blankets. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every heated blanket we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main heated blanket for the review period We record how much power the blanket will use on maximum. We see how evenly the blanket is heated and if there are cold spots.

FAQs How many controls does the Slumberdown Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket have? It has one control that operates both sides of the bed. Those who like to sleep at different temperatures will be better off with a dual-control blanket.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Heated blanket running cost per hour Slumberdown Sleepy Nights Electric Blanket £0.03 ›