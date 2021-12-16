Verdict

The Razer Kaira X is a great gaming headset that offers up amazing audio for an affordable price, with a design that till no doubt please PlayStation gamers. However, there are better headsets available for use across multiple platforms for a similar price point, if you’ll be consistently switching between consoles.

Pros Comfortable to wear for long periods

Great tonal balance

3.5mm audio connector

Cross-platform compatibility Cons Microphone gets in the way when you don’t need it

Crackling issue when used with PC

Key Features Developed specifically for PlayStation The Razer Kaira X has been designed specifically to be used with the PlayStation 5, although it does offer cross-platform compatibility thanks to the 3.5mm audio jack

Razer TriForce 50mm drivers Razer’s own cutting-edge drivers create a great tonal balance with a brighter sound and more powerful bass

Introduction

The Razer Kaira X is a wired headset designed for the PlayStation 5, but it still delivers cross-platform compatibility, thanks to the 3.5mm audio jack.

This headset can’t be accused of favouritism: I’ve used it with my PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC, and I can confirm that it offers up amazing audio quality across all platforms, although the PS5 is where the Kaira X really shines.

It’s been a great three weeks using this headset, especially considering its low price. Here’s how I got on with the Razer Kaira X headset.

Design and features

Comfortable for long peroids

Uses 3.5mm audio jack for wired connection

Non-detchable microphone

The design of the Razer Kaira X is very similar to the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, which makes perfect sense, seeing as this is primarily a PS5 headset.

It’s sleek, but falls slightly short of the level of sturdiness delivered by Razer’s other headsets. While it isn’t exactly fragile, the plasticky build doesn’t feel as sturdy as the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense, for example, due to a lack of metal reinforcement.

The lightweight build does make the headset super-easy to wear for long periods of time, and it’s a fairly wide set, I never felt like the Kaira X was pushing into my head or down on my neck. As such, I could wear this headset for hours on end without issue.

The right earcup of the Kaira X is home to both the microphone and the wired connector, neither of which you can disconnect. There’s a volume roller and a switch for toggling the microphone, too. The left earcup doesn’t have any controls, which made the headset far easier to navigate, once you’re used to only reaching for the right side.

A 1.3m cable proved the perfect length, since it enabled the headset to be connected directly to a PS5 controller, or a Switch in portable mode, without feeling like it was in the way.

The main gripe I have with the Kaira X’s design is the mic. It can’t be detached or even flipped up, so I found myself having to bend it up and away from me when it wasn’t in use. This usually meant it was sitting in my peripheral version while I was gaming. This isn’t a deal breaker, but it’s something to keep in mind if you want a headset primarily for playing single-play games.

The Kaira X headset isn’t overflowing with helpful features, but considering the price and the audio quality – which we’ll cover later – I didn’t feel like I was missing out on much. There aren’t any special PS5 features you’re getting here compared to any other regular gaming headset. You don’t even get 3D audio like the Sony Pulse 3D Headset.

There’s also no RGB lighting, which is a slight disappointment since this is often one of Razer’s strengths. But if you just want a basic gaming headset that looks and sounds great, then there’s still plenty to like here.

Sound and Microphone Quality

Razer TriForce 50mm drivers for impressive audio

Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone for great voice capture

When playing through Deathloop, the Razer Kaira X headset was helpful for locating enemies, offering up great tonal balance. The music in Deathloop shined with this headset, delivering punchy bass that raised the tension in the moments before I was caught by an enemy.

Comparing this to other headsets that are specifically for the PlayStation, the Kaira X falls slightly behind the HyperX Cloud, only on the basis that the audio quality was noticeably less impressive when I moved away from the PS5. The Kaira X had a bad habit of crackling for a couple of minutes every time I plugged it into my PC, although this didn’t seem to impede the overall audio.

Playing Super Mario Odyessy on the Switch, the audio remained crisp and clear, but lacked the depth it offered up on PlayStation. I had a similar problem playing Battlefield 2042, although the headset was still fantastic in terms of helping me locate the location of enemies. Again, while not a deal-breaker, the difference was more noticeable after the impressive performance while playing on PlayStation. You can find better consistency with headsets such as the HyperX Cloud.

In terms of how the microphone faired, other than the fact I couldn’t move it out of the way that effectively, it picked up my voice clearly and I didn’t receive any complaints about it cutting out.

Should you buy it? You want a quality headset with a PlayStation design: The Kaira X headset offers up amazingly balanced and crisp audio on the PlayStation. With the added bonus of cross-platform compatibility and comfort, there’s a lot to love here. You want to move between platforms: If you’re looking for premium audio across a range of gaming platforms, there are better headsets available for a similar price. Splash out and you could even find a model with some high-end features such as RBG or digital surround sound.

Final Thoughts The Razer Kaira X is a basic wired gaming headset that doesn’t offer any unique features. It may share the design styling of a PlayStation 5, but it lacks the special features for the next-gen consoles such as 3D audio. But what it lacks in features, it makes up in sound quality. It sounds great thanks to Razer’s TriForce 50mm drivers, while it’s also comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions. If you just want a basic gaming headset at a reasonable price, this is a great option. Trusted Score

FAQs Does the Razer Kaira X have a detachable microphone? No – the Kaira X headset does have a microphone, but you can’t detach it or flip it up when it isn’t in use. Does the Razer Kaira X work with Xbox? Yes, even though the headset has been designed specifically for PlayStation, you can use it with an Xbox console. Does the Razer Kaira X feature surround sound? No, it does not have surround sound as a feature.