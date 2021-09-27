HyperX Cloud Review

Verdict

The HyperX Cloud is a great affordable headset for anyone looking to game on the PS4 and PS5 consoles. It’s comfortable and sturdy with a sleek and simple design.

Pros Sleek and simple design

Memory foam ear cushions

Affordable price

Detachable microphone Cons Quite tight on your head

Availability UK RRP: £59.45

USA RRP: $59.99

Europe RRP: €52.31

Canada unavailable

Australia RRP: AU$84.97

Key Features Durable aluminium frame: The headset is sturdy and should last you a long time

PS4 and PS5 compatible: Officially licensed by PlayStation

Memory foam earcups: Memory foam ear cushions make the headset very comfortable

Introduction

The HyperX Cloud headset is an affordable gaming headset that’s officially licensed for the PS4 and PS5.

Using a wired connection, it’s actually compatible with any device that features a 3.5mm headphone jack. But since it has the PlayStation logo proudly displayed on both edges of the headband, Nintendo and Xbox fans probably won’t find much joy here.

I’ve been testing this headset for the last week and a half. Here’s what I thought:

Design

Simple and sleek design

In-line audio controls are easy to reach

Felt too tight while wearing glasses

The HyperX Cloud headset is pretty sleek; it’s made of aluminium so feels very sturdy. The headband and ear cushions are also really comfortable, with black leatherette that helps make the headset feel less heavy during long periods of use.

I really like the blue colouring of the headset, it’s very minimal but gives it a little more personality. The minimalism shows on the earcups; the left one features the wiring and the microphone port, past that, there are no more controls on the cups themselves.

On the audio wire – which sits at 1.3 metres – there are audio-line controls, including a volume roller and a mute button. I prefer this to having controls on the earcup, as it felt easier to toggle during gameplay, especially since I can see the controls.

However, I did find the headset to be too tight for my glasses and usually had to switch them out to contacts for comfort sake. This isn’t a dealbreaker for me, but if you only wear glasses you may find they’ll dig in a fair amount with this headset.

Past that, it was comfortable to wear, especially on the top of my head. They didn’t really put much strain on my neck even after a few hours use, which surprised me considering their weight.

Features

Detachable microphone

No high-end features or RGB lighting

Wired connection

This headset is pretty simple on the surface. It doesn’t include any high-end features or flashy design quirks like RGB lighting. But that’s forgiveable at this priece point.

Plus, looking at the recently released HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless, the audio quality is almost the exact same, which suggests you’re getting great value for money.

The HyperX Cloud is a wired headset, which works perfectly fine on the PS4 or PS5; it can be plugged into the controller directly and doesn’t feel hindered by the wires.

Unsurprisingly, it also worked on my Nintendo Switch, so it’s good to know you can switch it up to other consoles if you wanted. There’s no wireless support here though, so you’ll need to pay more elsewhere if that’s a priority.

Sound quality and microphone

Crisp and clear audio

No options to toggle audio

Good microphone

In terms of audio quality on the PS4, this is one of the best headsets I’ve used. Headsets like the Logitech G733 and Logitech G435 work on the PS4, but don’t carry the same depth as the HyperX Cloud.

God of War was so immersive with this headset, you could hear the creepy giggles of the witches in-game, and the background audio was made more interesting and vibrant.

As usual, I tried to find enemies or allies using just audio, and this headset was excellent at such a task, even outperforming the pricier HyperX Cloud Flight. I also had no issues with the audio crackling or losing quality at any stage, which I did experience using the previously mentioned headset.

The microphone was also good. I never had issues with cut out, it did a decent job of blocking out any background noise, too. I also appreciated the fact I could detach the microphone when I wasn’t using it.

Should you buy it? You want a quality PlayStation headset: There are few bad things I can say about this headset; it’s sturdy, comfortable and really enhanced my PS4 gaming experience. You want to game on other platforms:

If you’re a PC gamer or prefer Xbox, this obviously isn’t for you. You can also find wireless headsets if you’re willing to spend a little more.

Final Thoughts The HyperX Cloud for PS4 and PS5 is a great headset for any PlayStation gamer. It should stand the test of time and stay comfortable during use, and really brings out smaller audio details in-game. You can find other headsets that have higher-end features, but for the price point, this headset is almost perfect. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as main gaming headset for at least a week. Use with multiple games to test audio. Also test the audio with music playback.