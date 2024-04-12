Verdict

The Nacon Full HD Webcam is a great webcam at an affordable price. It’s reasonably well built and is easy to use, while the presence of a ring light helps brighten up images in lower light environments. The lack of any additional software is a drawback for those who prefer more granular control, however.

Pros Thoughtful design

Ring light makes a difference in low light conditions

Reasonably detailed output Cons No additional software

Cheaper feeling construction

Key Features Integrated ring light: The Nacon Full HD Webcam’s party piece is its integrated ring light, which helps brighten up lower light scenes.

Plug and play: This webcam is also plug and play with a USB-C to USB-A cable, with no additional software required.

1080p/30fps output: The Nacon Full HD Webcam outputs at a 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second.

Introduction

The Nacon Full HD Webcam has an interesting party piece in the form of an integrated ring light.

For content creators looking for a more affordable webcam, it looks to be an excellent option on paper. However, there is stiff competition in this price range, with options such as the Logitech Brio 100 and Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p.

So does Nacon’s first entry into the world of webcams represent good value? After spending a couple of weeks with the Nacon Full HD Webcam, here are my thoughts.

Design and Features

Cheap-feeling chassis

Clever mounting system

Ring light is a handy addition

The Nacom Full HD Webcam probably won’t win any prizes for its build quality, made up of cheap-feeling glossy plastics that’s especially light in hand. However, the way it’s been designed is especially clever to maximise convenience and ease of use.

Nacon’s webcam can fold down and lay flat on its triple-circle tower, while unfolding it reveals it offers a convenient method of attaching to the top of monitors and laptops with little trouble. The bottom side of the lowest circle is also magnetic, keeping the mount together, and also houses a standard tripod thread mount for convenient mounting elsewhere.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Unlike other webcams, Nacon’s option actually comes with a screw-in tripod that remains stable and gives you another option for positioning the webcam. The tripod may feel cheap and hollow, as the webcam itself does, but it’s a nice touch for the sake of convenience.

This is an easy webcam to use, with a simple USB-C to USB-A cable for connecting it to your laptop or PC, and it works plug and play. My Windows 11 PC had no issue recognising the Full HD Webcam in a matter of moments, and it quite simply worked. There isn’t any additional software to go with Nacon’s webcam however, which is a bit of a shame if you’re someone who likes to configure and fiddle with settings.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The thing that this webcam does have, unlike other competitors in its price bracket, is a ring light. This comes with three different modes, with varying levels of brightness and temperature.

As opposed to being software-controlled, the ring light is enabled by the small silver pad at the bottom of the webcam’s front face. Holding down on it will change the temperature and brightness of the light from a bright white to a warmer white, before turning off. It’s a convenient system if you want more even lighting without shelling out further on a dedicated ring light.

Performance and Video Quality

Reasonably detailed output

Low light can be grainy

Clear microphone

The Nacon Full HD Webcam outputs at a perfectly serviceable 1080p/30fps combo in terms of resolution and frame rate, offering a solid amount of detail with reasonably natural colours. Up against the likes of the Logitech Brio 100, Nacon’s option is perhaps a little warmer, but deals with the light incoming from my bedroom window a little better.

In a well-lit environment though, the key light, even on its brightest setting didn’t change the overall look of the webcam’s output by too much. It brightened up my face a little, but not enough for a properly discernible difference in the two below images.

As for its low-light performance, the Nacon Full HD Webcam’s images are quite grainy, but are generally brighter than on competitor webcams with some warmth and redder tones. It still maintains some detail, however.

With the ring light enabled, it made a lot of difference in the way I looked, eliminating some of the red tones and brightening the overall image. It wasn’t perfect, but for lower light scenarios, it provided serviceable output.

The Full HD Webcam comes with a microphone, and it offers reasonably clear audio. It offers a reasonable amount of body for a webcam microphone of its price, and is more than suitable for conferencing workloads.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You should buy if you want the benefit of an integrated ring light The integrated ring light on the Nacon Full HD Webcam is a useful additional function, and can aid in better lighting, particularly in lower light environments. Buy Now You should not buy if you want additional software The Nacon Full HD Webcam lacks any support for software for extra configuration, and if that’s what you’re after, then you will be looking elsewhere.

Final Thoughts Nacon’s first stab at a webcam is a good choice with a lot to like. The way it’s been designed, with a folding chassis and its inclusion of a ring light and tripod, make it one of the more thoughtful webcams in the affordable price class. Moreover, it’s a solid performer with solid detail levels in well-lit scenarios, and deals with external light sources better than the likes of the Logitech Brio 100. Its ring light makes a difference in lower light environments and the webcam doesn’t sacrifice too much detail. However, where the Nacon Full HD Webcam falls is with its lack of software. More affordable options from the likes of Logitech offer at least a basic configuration, and while Nacon’s webcam operates well enough, the lack of any software control is a shame. It remains a good option for most though, with good output and useful accessories. For more options, check out our list of the best webcams we’ve tested. Trusted Score

How we test We use every webcam we test as our main device for video conferencing throughout the review period, while also running its proprietary software through its paces. We also check the device’s compatibility with more widely available software for professionals and content creators. Tested over a period of seven days Checked the capture quality with real-world testing

FAQs Does the Nacon Full HD Webcam work with any additional software? No, the Nacon Full HD Webcam does not work with any additional software for customising settings.