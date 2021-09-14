Verdict

The Logitech G435 wireless gaming headset is a great choice for those who feel that a standard-sized gaming headset is a bit too big for them. It offers great audio quality for both PC and PlayStation gamers; however, with no support for Xbox and no audio jack, this headset can’t do everything.

Pros Small build that fits on small heads

Colourful options

Good audio quality

Easy to set up Cons Feels fragile

No support for G Hub

No audio jack

Availability UK RRP: £79.99

USA RRP: $79.99

Europe unavailable

Canada unavailable

Australia unavailable

Key Features Lightspeed wireless Uses a high-speed wireless connection via the Type-A USB dongle

Bluetooth Can connect to devices with Bluetooth connectivity

Multiple colour options Available in Black and Neon Yellow, Blue and Raspberry, and Off-White and Lilac colour combinations

Introduction

The Logitech G435 is one of the company’s smaller wireless gaming headsets and is a cheaper alternative to the G733 headset.

It’s pretty compact, although Logitech has specified that this is a headset for people with smaller heads. Anyone who’s small-headed like me will appreciate this, as I can say this is easily the best-fitting headset I’ve ever used.

Connecting the G435 to both my PC and PS4 was easy: simply insert the USB-A dongle into your system. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity onboard, allowing me to connect to my iPhone X and use this as a casual music headset as well.

I’ve spent two weeks gaming, listening to music and watching TV with this headset. Here are my thoughts.

Design

Available in three colour options

Simple design

The Logitech G435 has an almost childish design – taking it out of the box immediately took me back to the headsets I had as a kid. The Blue and Raspberry colours of the review unit are pretty bold and a flashback to old children TV shows.

Look past the bright colours, and the G435’s design is pretty barebones; there’s no Lightsync technology as features in the G733, and it’s missing the split-plastic headband seen in the Logitech Colour Collection, notably the G355 headset.

On the back of the left ear cup, you’ll find a power button, volume buttons, a mute microphone button and the USB-C charging port. The buttons are raised and easy to use; I’m a fan of the uncluttered and minimalistic feel.

As I said before, the Logitech G435 is pretty small. It fits me well, but it might be a struggle for anyone with a bigger head, since the adjustable headband only moves up an inch or two. Possibly down to its size and weight, but this headset feels fragile, almost toy-like. I fear I could accidentally break the headband since it’s so thin, so I’ve been a little more careful putting it on and taking it off.

Size difference between the G435 and the G733.

But on a positive note, the lightweight build of the G435 made it a pleasure to wear for extended periods of time. It never strained my neck or pushed my earrings or glasses into my head during use. Coming in at only 165g, anyone looking for a lightweight headset should really consider the G435.

Features

Internal microphone

No high-end features such as ANC

No support for G Hub

The Logitech G435 connects via a USB-A port or Bluetooth, but lacks an audio jack. Since every modern smartphone features Bluetooth, that shouldn’t be an issue for use with mobile, but the lack of wired use does unfortunately rule out with an Nintendo Switch (portable mode) and Xbox.

This headset also doesn’t include any fancy features such as ANC, and there’s no way to alter the audio with supported companion software. For the price point, this isn’t a major issue; plus, the audio was as clear as I expected from a Logitech headset.

The integrated microphone can be muted via the button on the back and using it over Zoom and Discord calls always worked well.

The battery life of the G435 was probably my biggest gripe. It managed just about 17 hours before requiring a recharge. This isn’t a deal-breaker, but there are plenty of headsets that can last much longer, even with high-end features turned on. The Razer Opus X ANC headset for example, lasted a whole four days.

Sound quality and microphone

Good audio quality

Clear microphone capture

Can’t toggle audio settings

The audio quality of the G435 was impressive, especially considering its size and overall price. It delivers good tonal balance and is a great headset for listening to music. I found it super-impressive at highlighting instrumentals in various tracks.

Playing The Binding of Isaac on PC also showed off the headset’s depth. The great audio quality kept the sound effects and music distinct and didn’t make the audio feel jumbled.

Playing on the PS4 was slightly less impressive, however. Unless a headset is made for a specific console, I’ve found that the quality will drop slightly when moving away from PC. Playing Sonic Colors, the audio was still crisp and clear, with particularly impressive dynamics during the louder sections of the game.

I think this is a great gaming headset for someone whose budget is limited. Sound quality is great and distinct, and the Bluetooth capabilities meant I could swap it out for gaming when I wanted to listen to music on the train.

However, I did find that I couldn’t move far from my main device when using the G435 headset, despite the 10m wireless range. Audio would almost immediately cut out if I left the room my PC was in.

Looking at the integrated microphone, it captured my speech clearly and I never had complaints over Zoom or Discord.

Should you buy it? If you’re a small person who plays PC:

If you’re a child or an adult with a small head, then the Logitech G435 is a decent gaming headset option, as long as you’re happy to miss out on high-end features. You play on the Xbox, or want something a little fancier:

Anyone with a large head likely won’t even fit into this headset, and with no Xbox support or high-end features, there’s better alternatives out there for just a bit more money.

Final Thoughts Bringing together a simple design and great audio, the Logitech G435 is an great headset for a PC or PlayStation gamer who usually finds standard alternative options far too large. This is a childish fun-looking headset, but be aware that it won’t work with Switch or Xbox, and that you can find other headsets with more high-end features by spending a more. Trusted Score

How we test We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience. We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Used as main gaming headset for at least a week. Use with multiple games to test audio. Also test the audio with music playback.

FAQs What can I use the G435 headset with? The G435 headset is compatible with Bluetooth devices, PS4, PS5 and PCs with Windows 10 or later. Does this headset have an audio jack? No, the G435 has no audio jack. How long does it take to charge the headset? I found charging the headset for two to three hours bought it back up to full charge.