Logitech G335 Review

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Verdict

The Logitech G335 headset is a lightweight, comfortable gaming headset that offers decent audio quality for the price. Compatible with consoles and PC, this is a great headset for someone who just wants the basics.

Pros

  • Lightweight design
  • Decent audio quality
  • Comfortable ear cups and head strap
  • Good value

Cons

  • No companion software for customisation
  • Lacks high-end features
  • Bass isn’t that impressive
  • Plasticky build

Availability

  • UKRRP: £59.99
  • USARRP: $69.99
  • EuropeRRP: €69.99
  • CanadaRRP: CA$99.99
  • AustraliaRRP: AU$199.99

Key Features

  • Integrated microphone:The built-in microphone can be muted by lifting it away from your face
  • Lightweight design:The ultra-lightweight design and head strap make for a comfortable experience
  • Good platform compatibility:Can be connected to consoles, PC and mobile devices with a 3.5mm audio jack

Introduction

The Logitech G335 headset is a part of the new Color Collection, being the more affordable version of the G733 headset.

This wired gaming headset features a colourful design, with only a volume roller in terms of controls and an integrated microphone for voice chat. This makes it a very basic headset, but it’s hard to be too upset with the low price.

I’ve been gaming, chatting and listening to music for two weeks with this headset, so read on to find out how I got on with the Logitech G335.

Design

  • Option of three colours
  • Lightweight build
  • Comfortable suspension headband

For anyone who wants a flashy, colourful gaming headset, the G335 is a great choice. I got mine in Mint (there are White and Black options, too) which gave the headset a bit more of a fun personality compared to many of its rivals.

The headset has quite a plasticky build, and the split headband design on the top make it feel a little fragile. While I don’t expect it to be the sturdiest at this price, it definitely feels a lot more breakable than the likes of the Razer Opus X.

But unlike the Opus X, this headset fits me very well. You can extend the headpiece slightly and alter the suspension straps, although I don’t see this fitting comfortably on someone with a particularly large head.

Logitech G335 headband

In terms of weight, the G335 headset clocks in at just 240g – it’s lighter than the G733 and other bulkier models like the Xbox Wireless headset. It put almost no pressure on my neck after a full days use, and didn’t at all bother my glasses or earrings. Though, due to the small size of the earcups and headset in general, I don’t think this would be ideal for anyone who wants a larger ear cup, as these ones barely cover my ears.

The headset has almost no controls onboard, with just a volume roller on the back of the left earcup. The mic on the left side is also not terribly adjustable; you can bend it slightly, but if I wasn’t using it I just kept it tucked up and out of the way. The headset’s wire also comes out of the left earcup, and while not as convenient as a wireless headset, I soon forgot it was even there.

Features

  • No high-end features such as ANC
  • Flip-to-mute mic

The Logitech G335 headset uses a wired connection via the audio jack, lacking any kind of wireless technology such as Bluetooth. I personally had no luck connecting it to my iPhone X, so you’ll need to double check your phone has the required port if you want to use it with mobile.

Once connected, I had no audio issues and didn’t notice any delay. The 40mm neodymium drivers produced great audio quality for music and games that weren’t too demanding.

Logitech G335 close-up on the earcup

The G335 doesn’t include anything fancy like ANC, and unlike its older brother G733, you can’t really tweak the audio settings with no supported companion software. However, for the price point, this didn’t bother me, and the headset itself is still pretty impressive without any bells and whistles.

The integrated microphone can be muted by flipping it upwards, which was a welcome feature. I never had any complaints over my Discord calls about the mic, and it never seemed to cut out during use.

Sound quality and microphone

  • Good audio quality
  • Clear microphone capture
  • Can’t tweak audio settings

I was generally impressed with the G335’s audio quality. The headset has a good tonal balance, so nothing felt unnatural or out of place.

Playing Hollow Knight on my PC, the G335 was great at capturing the creepy atmosphere, with great audio clarity of the disturbing giggles and creepy noises from enemies.

I also dipped into Slime Rancher just to see if I could track the whereabouts of slimes just through audio, and I was pleasantly surprised with the depth the G335 gave me. For PC gamers like me that just want the basics, I think this is a great headset option.

Logitech G335 with headband strap

Listening to music brought the G335 down a little, only due to its poor ability to handle heavy bass music. Comparing again to the Razer Opus X, there is less range with the G335. Another One Bites the Dust by Queen just didn’t sound as impressive with this headset.

However, when listening to more balanced songs I didn’t experience any issues, so this is still a serviceable headset for music playback.

Looking at the built-in boom microphone, it did a decent job of capturing speech and I didn’t have any issues while in Zoom calls or when using Discord, which was expected since the G335 is Discord Certified. There aren’t any features that allow you to alter your microphone audio past flipping it upwards to mute it, so you might just want to keep your own volume levels in mind when using it for voice chat.

Should you buy it?

If you’re a console or PC gamer looking for value:

If you’re looking for a comfortable and quality headset that won’t break the bank, the Logitech G335 headset is a no-brainer.

You’re looking for something a little fancier

If you are happy to spend a little more, you can find headsets with extra features such as wireless connectivity, ANC support and companion software to adjust the audio settings.

Final Thoughts

Blending together a great audio experience and a colourful, cheerful design, the Logitech G335 is a great gaming headset for the price. There’s a lot to love here, but just be aware that you can more advanced features by spending more.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

How we test

We use every headset we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by using it in a variety of games, as well as playing music in order to get the full experience.

We also check each headset’s software (if applicable) to see how easy it is to customise and set up.

Used as main gaming headset for at least a week.

Use with multiple games to test audio.

Also test the audio with music playback.

FAQs

Is it wireless?

No, the headset can only be connected via the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Can I customise the suspension straps?

Yes, you can invert the suspension strap that comes with the headset or buy others from the Logitech website.

Does it charge off a USB-C cable?

No, the headset is wired so does not need to be charged, just plugged in.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
IP rating
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Driver (s)
Connectivity
Colours
Frequency Range
Headphone Type
Voice Assistant
Logitech G335
£59.99
$69.99
€69.99
CA$99.99
AU$199.99
Logitech
No
180 x 79 x 189 MM
240 G
2021
23/08/2021
40mm
3.5 mm audio jack
Black, White, Mint
100 10 10 – Hz
Over-ear
N/A

Jargon buster

ANC

ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) uses an array of microphones in a headphone to detect the frequency of the sound coming at the listener, with the ANC chip creating an inverse wave (i.e. opposing sound) to suppress any unwanted external noises.

3D Audio

A new feature which aims to make audio in games more immersive by having the sounds from each game surround the player in a three-dimensional way.
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

