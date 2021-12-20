Nvidia launches new GPUs for budget-friendly laptops

Nvidia has announced three new upcoming GPUs for laptops: the RTX 2050, MX550 and MX570.

This may initially seem like a step backward for the company, since Nvidia has already launched several laptop GPUs in the 30-series range such as the RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. But Nvidia’s latest crop of laptop GPUs aren’t intended to raise the performance ceiling, but are instead expected to power more budget-friendly laptops.

Interestingly, the new RTX 2050 GPU is actually running on Nvidia’s latest Ampere architecture rather than the Turing architecture that’s associated with other 20-Series GPUs. This may result in a performance boost for features such as ray tracing and DLSS, although we can’t be sure until we can test it for ourselves.

But Nvidia has likely decided to label it as a 20-series card to give users a better idea of the performance level on offer. The RTX 2050 features the same 2048 CUDA core count and 4GB of GDDR6 as the RTX 3050 GPU, but is limited to a 64-bit memory bus, which could result in a significant performance downgrade from the 128-bit RTX 3050.

The Nvidia RTX 2050 is expected to pop in low-end gaming and creator laptops in 2022, so keep an eye on Trusted Reviews if you want to know what kind of performance the new GPU is capable of.

Nvidia has also announced it will be launching the MX550 and MX570 laptop GPUs. The MX-range is typically far less powerful than RTX GPUs, but are available inside cheaper laptops.

Nvidia claims the MX550 and MX570 feature more power-efficient CUDA Cores and with faster memory speeds than previous MX GPUs, making them faster alternatives to integrated graphics for workloads such as photo editing, video editing, and gaming.

All three of the new laptop GPUs will arrive in Spring 2022, so if you’re looking for a laptop with an entry-level performance for gaming and content creation, it may be worth waiting for them.