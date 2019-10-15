First Impressions The Pixel 4 XL isn’t the most interesting phone to look at, however there’s so much more to this than just looks. From the camera to the 90Hz display and the new gesture controls, the Pixel 4 XL has plenty of seriously exciting stuff going on. Whether it’ll sell better, and last better over time, than the Pixel 3 remains to be seen.

Key Specifications Review Price: £829

6.3-inch HDR OLED Smooth Display

Snapdragon 855

6GB RAM

Android 10

12MP + 16MP camera

Pixel 4 XL Hands On: A bigger Pixel

Hardly coming as a surprise to anyone after the sheer amount of leaks, Google has finally officially announced the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

This XL model has a 6.3-inch display with a higher-resolution than its smaller sibling, along with a bigger battery. Most of the features though are shared between the two phones and you’re really only choosing which size you want.

Pixel 4 XL Price and Release Date

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be available from October 24. Prices start at £629 for the Pixel 4 64GB and £829 for the Pixel 4 XL. That’s a seriously large jump for a bigger screen. You can add another £100 to both if you want double the storage.

Pixel 4 XL Display and Design – No more notch

As good as the Pixel 3 XL was, I could never quite get used to the worst notch we’ve ever seen on a phone. The overly long notch was such an ugly distraction and the software around it was never properly updated to support it.

Thankfully, that’s not an issue we have to deal with anymore. Partly down to the introduction of a new Project Soli-powered radar array next to the front camera, the Pixel 4 XL eschews the notch for a chunkier bezel that’s reminiscent of the Pixel 2 XL.

That radar tech is seriously cool, being utilised for things like skipping tracks by waving your hand over the screen or turning the phone on when you approach it. You’ll also notice there’s no fingerprint sensor here, as all the biometric security is achieved through the new facial unlocking system.

The display itself has a new trick, too. It’s now a 90Hz panel which Google is calling ‘Smooth Display’ and it looks lovely. Upgrading from the usual 60Hz of most phones to the faster 90Hz gives everything a smoother, faster look and it’s something that’s hard to leave behind.

It’s an OLED panel too, with a quad-HD+ resolution and a distinct lack of heavy curves on the side.

This isn’t a particularly innovative phone when it comes to design. It’s basic to look at (which is no bad thing) without any of the flashy finishes you’d see on Samsung or Huawei phones. Google has even got rid of the two-tone look of the back of the phones. What this phone does achieve, though, is that it feels great to hold. There’s an almost textured feel to the matte sides that helps it feel very safe in your hands.

Pixel 4 XL Performance and Battery Life – Can more RAM solve a big Pixel problem?

While I really liked both versions of the Pixel 3, they suffered heavily after long-term use. The software, especially in the camera, was buggy and they seemed to suffer more than most by having just 4GB RAM.

Google has upped the RAM to 6GB this year which should hopefully avert those issues even if it is still comparatively low compared to some of the competition.

There’s a Snapdragon 855 powering the phone too, rather than the gaming-focussed and slightly faster 855+ you’ll find in the OnePlus 7T. It’s a shame that Google hasn’t used the latest silicone, but it’s hardly a surprise given the amount of leaks that showed the 855+ was likely to be a no-go.

64GB storage is the base amount and there’s a 128GB option too. It seems odd that there isn’t a higher option available and 64GB feels meagre as the default, especially for an £829 phone.

In terms of battery life the Pixel 4 XL has a 3700mAh cell along with 18w USB-C PD charging and wireless charging.

Pixel 4 XL Camera – Can the Pixel be king again?

The area that the Pixel series has always impressed the most is with its cameras. The Pixel 4 is the first in the line to add a secondary sensor into the mix.

On the back of the Pixel 4 XL there are two cameras: a main 12-megapixel one and a secondary 16-megapixel version. This 16MP sensor helps with adding extra date to normal snaps, along with aiding with the hybrid zoom and portrait mode.

The big improvements for the cameras here are an improved Night Sight mode with a new Astrophotography option for shooting long exposures of the stars; a dual exposure mode for getting better shots when you’re shooting, for instance, sunsets and Live HDR+. That Live HDR+ feature is a big one as it should ensure you see the exact image you’re taking before you hit the capture button.

I haven’t had long enough with these phones to really judge the camera – that will come in the full review – but considering the pedigree these phones have I am seriously excited to see what they can achieve.

Around the front you’ve got a single 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Pixel 4 XL – Early verdict

The Pixel 4 XL isn’t the most interesting phone to look at, however there’s so much more to this than just looks.

From the camera to the 90Hz display and the new gesture controls, the Pixel 4 XL has plenty of seriously exciting stuff going on. Whether it’ll sell better, and last better over time, than the Pixel 3 remains to be seen.

