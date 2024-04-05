Verdict

Large and heavy, the Dreams Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress is built to the highest standards, using a combination of pocket springs, supportive layers and a layer of natural British Wool.

It’s a softer mattress and quite springy, but the level of support is excellent, and this model lets you sink into it comfortably. Motion isolation isn’t as good as on some memory foam mattresses that I’ve tested, but heat removal is far better. If you want something slightly softer, but with a high degree of comfort, this is an excellent choice.

Pros Deep and comfortable

Excellent heat removal

Supportive Cons Average motion isolation

Cover not removable

Key Features Trial This mattress can be trialled for 100-nights.

Introduction

The Dreams Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress is a traditional model. Packed with pocket springs and additional supportive layers on top, this is a beast of a mattress that comes full-sized and ready to sleep on. What it lacks in convenience, it makes up for in comfort, although it is quite springy.

Sizes and trial period

Standard sizes supported

100-night trial

This mattress is available in all standard sizes: single, double, king, and super-king. While the layers are the same for all mattresses, the number of pocket springs will differ between the ranges.

This mattress comes with Dreams’ 100-night sleep guarantee, so you can try it out and return it within 100 nights if you find it’s not for you. Some mattress companies provide far longer trial periods, but given that you get over three months to test this one, I think that’s fair.

Design and layers

Combination of springs and foam

Very deep mattress

Comes full size

Although there’s a trend to have vacuum-packed mattresses delivered rolled up, the Dreams Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress is a traditional model that comes full-size. As such, it’s quite a lot to move around, and you’ll be grateful for the two-man delivery team that can get the mattress to the room of your choice.

The main benefit of a mattress like this is that you don’t have to wait for it to inflate before using it: it’s ready the second it’s on your bed and the protective plastic has been removed.

The first thing I noticed about this mattress is that it’s very deep at 31cm. That’s 3cm deeper than the Simba Hybrid Pro, which is quite a deep mattress in its own right. You’ll want deep-fitted sheets to use with this mattress.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Although the main mattress is a traditional pocket sprung one, there are top layers for comfort: there’s a soft-touch natural cover, which feels comfortable to the touch; then a British wool comfort layer (warm in winter, cool in summer); then the Platinum 3D comfort layer, which is a polyester alternative to foam that’s completely recyclable; followed by the polyester comfort layer.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Support is generated by two layers of springs. First, there’s a double layer of adaptive micro pocket springs that mould to your body and then a layer of full-size pocket springs. Finally, there’s another supportive layer at the bottom.

There’s no removable cover on this mattress, so I recommend that you get a mattress protector.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Due to the arrangement of the mattress, it can only be placed on way up. Dreams recommends that the mattress is rotated once per week for the first three months, and then once per month after that.

There are handles on the side that are designed for sliding the mattress on its base, but they’re not designed for carrying the Dreams Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Comfort and support

Slightly soft at the edge

Springy feel

Excellent heat removal

I started by measuring how far the mattress dipped at various points, and with me in different positions. First, I sat on the edge of the bed, and measured a dip of 8.5cm. That’s a little soft, so don’t do this regularly; if you tend to sleep very close to the edge of the bed, a firmer mattress would make more sense.

Sitting up in bed, I measured the mattress as dipping 7.5cm. Again, that’s a little more than on the firmer Simba Hybrid Pro.

For sleeping, the results are excellent. Lying on my side in the fetal position (the best for your back), I measured a dip of 4cm at my shoulders and 4.5cm at my hips. That shows that the mattress is comfortable with a sink-into feeling, but the level of support is excellent, helping maintain a straight spine.

It was similar lying on my back: 3cm at my shoulders and 4.5cm at my hips. Again, I felt a nice, sink-into feeling, but the support was there.

If you sleep on your front, then the dip of 3cm that I measured at my chest shows that this mattress is still supportive.

I then used an accelerometer to measure how much movement is transferred from one side of the bed to the other. Climbing into bed, there’s quite an initial spike: this mattress is quite soft and springy, which resulted in the motion transfer that you see below. A firmer, memory foam mattress, such as the Emma NextGen Premium Mattress, tends to isolate movement better.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It was a similar story when turning over in bed. Again, I found that a fair amount of motion was transferred from one side to another.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Ultimately, a mattress is about what you find comfortable. The Dreams Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress has a nice soft feel and a traditional bounce. Combined with its excellent support, it’s very comfortable to sleep on if you prefer a slightly softer touch.

Heat

Excellent heat removal

To see how well the mattress dealt with heat, I laid on it for 10 minutes, and then took a picture with a thermal camera. As you can see below, my outline is very clear.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I then took a photo every minute to see how heat dissipated (shown below, left to right from one minute onwards). After just one minute, the bright white hotspots have gone. After two minutes my outline is starting to blur. After five minutes, there’s just a vague outline of where I slept.

Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress heat after 1m Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress heat after 2m Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress heat after 3m Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress heat after 4m Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress heat after 5m

That’s much better than on most memory foam mattresses, where heat is retained for much longer. If you get hot at night, then this mattress is a good option.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want excellent heat removal and a softer feel Supportive, yet soft and springy to the touch, with excellent heat removal, this is a comfortable mattress for those who want to sink into bed. Buy Now You want better motion isolation and a firmer feel If you want a higher level of support with a more rigid feel, then a memory foam mattress may be better for you.

Final Thoughts Buying the right mattress is about what’s right for you. If you prefer something firmer with better motion insulation, then a hybrid mattress, such as the Emma NextGen Premium, is a better choice. If you prefer a more natural feeling mattress with a softer approach and better heat removal, then the Dreams Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress is excellent. Check out the alternatives in my guide to the best mattresses. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every mattress we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main mattress for the review period We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the mattress can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep. We measure how far we sink into the mattress in various positions to measure support levels. We use an accelerometer to measure how movement from one person is transferred to the other side of the bed.

FAQs Can you wash the Dreams Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress’ cover? No, this cover is fixed to the bed. Should you turn the Dreams Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress? Yes, you should rotate the mattress once a week for the first three months, and then once per month thereafter.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Mattress sink sitting Mattress sink edge sitting Mattress sink hip side Mattress sink shoulders side Mattress sink hips back Mattress sink shoulders back Mattress sink chest front Dreams Dream Team Gold Knighton Pocket Sprung Mattress 7.5 cm 8.5 cm 4.5 cm 4 cm 4.5 cm 3 cm 3 cm ›