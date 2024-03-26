Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Emma NextGen Premium Mattress Review

A supportive and well-priced mattress

By David Ludlow March 26th 2024 10:15am
Supportive and comfortable, this mattress uses a combination of springs and memory foam.
A large block of pocket springs aids support and comfort.
A removable cover makes this mattress easy to care for.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Verdict

An upgrade on the Premium Mattress, the Emma NextGen Premium Mattress combines pocket springs and foam. It’s quite firm and not the quickest to lose heat, but it is very comfortable, moulding to my body, and it isolates movement brilliantly between partners. With a washable cover and very reasonable price, this is a great upgrade if you want more than just a basic memory foam mattress.

Pros

  • Great price
  • Supportive
  • Excellent motion isolation

Cons

  • Fitted sheet kept slipping off

Key Features

  • TrialGive this mattress a go for up to 200 nights before deciding if you want to keep it or not.
  • HeatA combination of foam and memory springs make this mattress cooler than a foam-only model, although it wasn’t as quick to release heat as some in our tests.

Introduction

The Emma NextGen Premium Mattress is a step up from the Emma Original, adding pocket springs into the mix alongside memory foam.

Some clever features and good support make this a good step up from those who find a pure memory foam mattress a little too firm.

Sizes and trial period

  • All major UK and EU sizes are available
  • 200-night trial period

Emma sells the NextGen Premium Mattress in all of the sizes you could ever want, including some of the more unusual options. The full list is: single, small double, double, king, super king, EU double, EU queen and EU single.

As with previous Emma mattresses, this one has a 200-night trial period, so you can give this model a real try before deciding whether you like it enough to keep it.

There’s another additional choice: the standard version, which we have on review here, or the Plus version, which is a touch more expensive and has a Cooling Cover designed to keep you cool during the night.

Design and layers

  • Seven layers of support
  • Washable cover
  • Slightly ‘slippy’ cover meant our undersheet slid off

Coming wrapped in a box, the Emma NextGen Premium Mattress ships vacuum-packed, which makes it fairly easy to manoeuvre through your home, although you may need a hand carrying it, particularly with the larger sizes.

Once in position, the mattress can be laid out and the plastic covering cut to allow the mattress to expand. It takes two to six hours before the mattress is ready to sleep on, and it can take a couple of days to reach its full height.

Emma NextGen Premium Mattress wrapped
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

If this is your main mattress, it makes sense to unbox and air it in the morning so that it’s ready to sleep on by the time evening comes around.

This mattress is 25cm deep, which is pretty standard; you tend to get more thickness with higher-end mattresses that have more layers.

Even though this mattress isn’t that deep, I found it was a little slippy and the fitted sheet kept sliding off it. Slightly deeper fitted sheets with enough give to slip over the underside corners may make more sense.

As is common with Emma mattresses, the sleep layer cover can be unzipped and removed for cleaning in the washing machine. A mattress protector is still recommended, but the washable cover at least gives options in the event of an accident or to keep the mattress fresh.

Emma NextGen Premium Mattress handles
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Opening the cover allows you to see the layers inside. First is the Halo Memory Foam, which adapts to your body, providing support, pressure relief, and comfort. Next is the Point Elastic Aerogell, which regulates temperature by absorbing and evaporating sweat.

Emma NextGen Premium Mattress layers
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Then, there’s another layer of supportive foam, which helps keep your spine aligned and reduces pressure points.

Next, there’s a layer of pocket springs split into seven zones to support different parts of your body: your head, shoulders, chest, lower back, hips, thighs, and feet. Finally, the polyester layer gives the mattress stability and shape.

Due to the way that the mattress is designed, it can only be placed one way up and should not be flipped. Emma does recommend rotating the mattress to even out wear, spinning it around once a month for the first six months and then every three months thereafter.

There are handles on the side, but Emma points out that these are for aligning the mattress on a bed frame, not for moving it.

 Comfort and support

  • Good movement isolation
  • Supportive
  • Quite firm

To test the mattress, it was put through the standard Trusted Reviews test, starting by taking measurements at various positions to see how much the mattress sinks.

Sitting on the edge of the bed, there was a dip of 6.6cm, which isn’t too much. That’s very similar to the Emma Original mattress.

Standing in the middle of the mattress, there was a dip of just 7.5cm, showing that this mattress is quite firm and able to handle weight well.

Sitting up in bed, the mattress dipped 6.2cm. In comparison, the Simba Hybrid Pro dipped less, showing that it’s better for those who sit in bed a lot.

The Emma NextGen Premium Mattress is excellent and supportive for sleeping. Lying in the fetal position, I measured a dip of 2.4cm at my shoulders and 3.4cm at my hips. That demonstrates that the mattress is firm but holds weight evenly, maintaining spine alignment.

It was similar when lying on my back: 1.6cm at the shoulders and 2.8cm at the hips. Lying on my front, which is not an ideal way to sleep, the mattress only dipped 2.4cm at the chest, which is a good result.

One of the benefits of a mattress with this level of firmness is that it isolates motion well, so one partner’s movements won’t disturb someone else in the bed. Using an accelerometer to record how motion is transferred.

The graph below shows movement transference when getting into bed. With gentle and low peaks, not much is transferred from one side of the bed to another.

Emma NextGen Premium Mattress Getting Into Bed
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance is even better when measuring what happened when I turned over in bed. As you can see from the graph below, there’s very little movement from one side of the bed to another. If you (or your partner) aren’t very restful at night, then a mattress like this is ideal.

Emma NextGen Premium Mattress Turning Over
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Heat

  • Loses initial heat fast
  • A little slower to cool down than some

Next, I laid on the bed for 10 minutes, and then stood up and took a thermal image.

Emma NextGen Premium Mattress heat 0m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I took a thermal photo every minute for the next five minutes to see how well the mattress removed heat. Initial heat loss is quick, but after five minutes, there was still quite a clear outline. Mattresses with less foam and more springs tend to lose heat quicker, as with the Eve Hybrid Duo.

Overall, I found this mattress comfortable and supportive, moulding to my body as I slept. It did feel relatively firm, though.

Emma NextGen Premium Mattress heat 1m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Emma NextGen Premium Mattress heat 2m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Emma NextGen Premium Mattress heat 3m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Emma NextGen Premium Mattress heat 4m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Emma NextGen Premium Mattress heat 5m
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a well-priced supportive mattress

Quite firm to the touch, this mattress is supportive and insulates the movements of one partner from another.

Buy Now

You want a softer mattress

If you like a matress with a bit more bounce and spring to it, then try one with more pocket springs and a softer rating.

Final Thoughts

An improvement over the previous generation Emma Premium mattress, the new model is still quite firm, but it’s very supportive and brilliant at isolating movement from a partner.

If you’re looking for a step up from a basic foam-only mattress, then this one is great. If you prefer something softer or quicker at dissipating heat, then check out my guide to the best mattress you can buy.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every mattress we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main mattress for the review period

We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the mattress can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep.

We measure how far we sink into the mattress in various positions to measure support levels.

We use an accelerometer to measure how movement from one person is transferred to the other side of the bed.

You might like…

Arlo Essential 2K Outdoor Camera Review

Arlo Essential 2K Outdoor Camera Review

David Ludlow 21 hours ago
Unistellar eQuinox 2 Review

Unistellar eQuinox 2 Review

Ian Evenden 4 days ago
Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 HAF5TWA3 001 Review

Haier I-Master Multi Air Fryer Series 5 HAF5TWA3 001 Review

David Ludlow 6 days ago
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro Review

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro Review

David Ludlow 6 days ago
Eufy SoloCam S340 Review

Eufy SoloCam S340 Review

David Ludlow 7 days ago
Eve Hybrid Duo Review

Eve Hybrid Duo Review

David Ludlow 1 week ago

FAQs

Can you wash the cover of the Emma NextGen Premium Mattress?

Yes, it can be unzipped and then washed in a washing machine.

Trusted Reviews test data

Mattress sink sitting
Mattress sink edge sitting
Mattress sink hip side
Mattress sink shoulders side
Mattress sink hips back
Mattress sink shoulders back
Mattress sink chest front
Mattress sink standing
Emma NextGen Premium Mattress
6.2 cm
6.6 cm
3.4 cm
2.4 cm
2.8 cm
1.6 cm
2.4 cm
7.5 cm

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Mattress type
Mattress trial
Mattress depth
Mattress size
Washable cover
Number of layers
Layers
Emma NextGen Premium Mattress
£719
Emma
2023
25/03/2024
Emma NextGen Premium Mattress
Hybrid
200 Nights
25 cm
Single, EU single, Small double, Double, EU double, EU queen, King, Super king
Yes
6
Sleep surface, Halo Memory Foam, Point Elastic Airgocell, supportive foam, pocket springs, polyester layer
David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words