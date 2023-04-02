 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Winners and Losers: Apple Music Classical arrives in the App Store and E3 gets cancelled

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

It’s Sunday, meaning it’s time to look back and see which headlines brought out the best (and the worst) of the tech industry this week.

This past week has been a surprisingly eventful one for Netflix rumours as we heard the streaming service could be about to bring its games library to TV sets and make it possible for you to use your iPhone as a game controller. Not only that, but the company’s ‘Basic with Ads’ tier is now available on Apple TV, allowing users to save cash by opting for the ad-supported plan over standard Netflix. 

Meanwhile, Huawei launched its P60 and Mate X3 lines and Nintendo gave 3DS and Wii users one last chance to download their favourite classic games before shutting its eShop down for good.

Our winner this week is Apple as the company launched its latest music streaming venture, leaving E3 as our loser after the ESA (the company behind the event) put what could be the final nail in the coffin for the once iconic gaming expo.

Apple Music Classical

Winner: Apple 

Our winner this week is Apple after it officially filled a content gap that mainstream music streaming services have neglected for too long with the launch of Apple Music Classical.

The new library – which actually resides in a completely separate app from Apple Music – includes 700 expert-made playlists, composer biographies and deep dives into significant classical pieces. 

The quality ranges all the way up to 192 kHz/24-bit lossless and tracks recorded with Dolby Atmos support Apple’s own immersive Spatial Audio feature. 

The extensive library and high quality of the tracks are both exciting pieces of news for classical music fans, but the best announcement is that all of this is included in the standard Apple Music subscription. This means that those who are already paying for Apple Music won’t need to spend any extra to access all of these classical recordings. 

The only exception to this is the Apple Music Voice Plan, which is the cheapest music tier Apple offers. Users on the Siri-powered plan will need to pay more than twice their regular subscription cost to upgrade to the standard £10.99 plan if they want to access the new tracks. 

The launch of Apple Music Classical gives the company’s existing streaming service a new appeal to fans of classical music, while the continued support for lossless tracks widens the gap between Apple and Spotify when it comes to streaming quality. 

E3 expo logo 2022

Loser: E3 

After a rough few years for E3, America’s largest gaming expo has officially been cancelled for 2023

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) this week announced that the event would not be taking place this June, citing “resourcing challenges” along with the fact that interested companies wouldn’t have had playable demos ready for the summer. 

Major names including Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo and Ubisoft, had already confirmed that they would not be in attendance this year. 

Meanwhile, IGN has reportedly seen an email addressed to members stating that E3 2023 “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry”. 

E3 2023 was supposed to mark the long-awaited return of the event, as the ESA had previously teased its first in-person show since the Covid-19 pandemic prompted cancellations back in 2020. 

Considering the fact this is the second year in a row that E3 has been called off after the ESA decided against throwing a virtual event in 2022, the future isn’t looking too bright for the once-packed gaming expo.

You might like…

Sound and Vision: The Sonos Era 300 feels like the beginning of something great

Sound and Vision: The Sonos Era 300 feels like the beginning of something great

Kob Monney 2 days ago
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: HP’s Omen Transcend 16 is a smart MacBook Pro rival

Ctrl+Alt+Delete: HP’s Omen Transcend 16 is a smart MacBook Pro rival

Adam Speight 3 days ago
Fast Charge: The rumoured Motorola Razr could be the foldable to beat in 2023

Fast Charge: The rumoured Motorola Razr could be the foldable to beat in 2023

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
The PlayStation VR 2 is great, but it’s no surprise its sales are weak

The PlayStation VR 2 is great, but it’s no surprise its sales are weak

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
The Insta360 Flow makes other smartphone gimbals obsolete

The Insta360 Flow makes other smartphone gimbals obsolete

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
The Spotify redesign is a mess

The Spotify redesign is a mess

Max Parker 6 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.