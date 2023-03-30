Netflix games may be coming to a TV set near you

Netflix could be about to make its games library available on TV sets, with smartphones stepping in as the controllers.

According to lines found within the mobile app’s code, Netflix is laying the groundwork to bring the ever-improving line-up to the biggest screen in the house.

Bloomberg reports on findings from app developer and regular snoop Steve Moser, who spotted a prompt to use the phone as a pad for TV-based games.

“A game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?,” the code says. It’s not clear when the feature could roll out and how Netflix will enact it, but it’s a clear sign we are getting Netflix games on TVs.

The functionality would match that offered to users of the now-defunct Google Stadia cloud gaming platform. Presumably you’ll be able to use another gamepad compatible with your TV set too, but that remains to be seen.

Currently, you can only play Netflix games on your mobile device by downloading the game to your handset and logging in to your Netflix account. It’s a pretty clunky experience considering Netflix pioneered streaming in the home.

A report earlier this month did seem to clear the way for Netflix to move closer to a cloud-based model that could open up the suite of games to all devices in the way Microsoft, Nvidia and more have enjoyed success with.

“We are very early in that side of our journey. We do believe that cloud gaming will enable us to provide that easy access to games on any screen and be frictionless and provide the accessibility into gaming experiences,” Leanne Loombe, Netflix’s VP of external games told The Verge and other reporters during a briefing.