Huawei launches P60 and Mate X3: All the important details

Huawei has revealed its latest Android challengers in the P60 Series and the Mate X3 foldable handsets, but they’re only going to be available in China for now.

The new phones are going on sale early next month in the company’s homeland, but it’ll be another month before they’re announced for the European market.

Let’s delve into the details…

Get a Pixel 6a with unlimited data for £19 a month Get the Pixel 6a on a 24 month contract with unlimited data, texts, and minutes for just £19 a month. Mobile Phones Direct

Unlimited data

Now £19 a month View Deal

Huawei Mate X3 is coming for Samsung

The Mate X3 might be the most noteworthy of the trio as its foldable phone is just 5.3mm thick when unfolded. That’s thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro (7.85 mm), not to mention the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (6.3 mm).

It has a 6.4-inch outer display (2504 x 1080p), which opens up to a 7.85-inch tablet display (2496 x 2224p) on the inside. Both of those displays offer 120Hz displays It weighs just 239 grams, compared to the 263 grams of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

To Huawei’s credit, all this has been achieved by having a larger battery (4,800mAh, 66W wired / 50W wireless charging) and displays than the market-leading Samsung model, as well as a periscope camera tucked away inside.

Speaking of the cameras, there’s a tri-lens camera on the back headlined by the 50-megapixel wide camera, 13-megapixel ultra wide, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. There are a pair of 8-megapixel selfie cameras.

There’s also IPX8 water and rustproof protection. Until now, Samsung’s foldable are the only ones to offer the protection, while there’s also satellite communication on board.

Meanwhile the phone has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip and 12GB of RAM. It’s going to start at ¥12999, which works out at just under $2,000 US or £1,550. We’re not entirely sure it’s going to come to the UK or the US yet so we’ll have to wait and see.

Huawei P60 Series details

Elsewhere, Huawei announced the P60 Series, which is comprised of the P60, P60 Pro and P60 Art. The phones are quite similar in terms of the screen size and resolution (6.7-inch, FHD+, 120Hz) and the main camera, which is a 48-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation and support for 4K video recording.

However, the P60 Pro and P60 Art excel with a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor that offers a 3.5x optical zoom.

The phones all run off the 2022 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC, rather than the Gen 2 model that equips Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series phones. On the P60 and P60 Pro you’ll get a 4,815 battery with 66W and 88W wired charging respectively. The P60 Art has a larger 5,100 battery.

As we mentioned, the company is planning a European launch event on May 6, so hopefully versions of the phones announced today.