 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

E3 2023 Cancelled: Is this the end for gaming’s most loved event?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The E3 2023 gaming expo has been cancelled, the organisers have confirmed.

In news that potentially means a permanent end for the summer showcase, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) says the challenges were too big for interested parties to overcome.

Save 11% on the Apple AirPods 3

Save 11% on the Apple AirPods 3

Amazon is currently offering the third generation Apple AirPods for just £159, which is a £20 saving on the RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save 11%
  • Now £159
View Deal

The organiser said developers wouldn’t have been able to get playable demos to the show floor, while “resourcing challenges” made attending different.

“This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put toward making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and what’s right for E3,” an ESA statement from Kyle Marsden-Kish, Global VP of Gaming, ReedPop, which is the event company who was promoting the show.

“We appreciate and understand that interested companies wouldn’t have playable demos ready and that resourcing challenges made being at E3 this summer an obstacle they couldn’t overcome. For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you’ve come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences.”

However, IGN has seen an email purportedly sent to members admitting the proposed E3 2023 “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.”

Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo and Ubisoft had all confirmed they would not have a presence at the event, which was due to kick off at its traditional home – the Los Angeles Convention Center – on June 13.

It was supposed to be the first in-person E3 event since the 2020 edition had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now it appears unlikely E3 will ever happen again in its current form. The ESA and ReedPop still plan to work together on future E3 events, but whether they will be able to garner support from significant industry players appears a tough prospect at this stage.

You might like…

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Thomas Deehan 13 hours ago
Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 11 Xbox games we’ve reviewed

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 11 Xbox games we’ve reviewed

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best PS5 Games: The top 11 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 11 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.