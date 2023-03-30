Netflix can now be cheaper on Apple TV

When Netflix launched its Basic With Ads tier late last year, support was lacking for a few key streaming devices, including the Apple TV hardware.

Even if they signed up with a different device, users were unable to access the ad-based option on their prized ‘hockey puck’ of a set-top box.

Save 11% on the Apple AirPods 3 Amazon is currently offering the third generation Apple AirPods for just £159, which is a £20 saving on the RRP. Amazon

Save 11%

Now £159 View Deal

That’s now changed, as noticed by a Reddit user earlier this week (via TechCrunch), who noticed ads were appearing within the content when watching on Apple TV. An image shows an ad for Microsoft Bing and another for the new Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Netflix since confirmed to TechCrunch that the tvOS app was now among those offering access to the more affordable tier.

It’s not clear what prompted the change, but there are still a large number of popular devices whose Netflix app doesn’t support the Basic With Ads plan. They include the Chromecast and Windows apps.

Netflix Basic With Ads launched in November 2022 and costs £4.99 in the UK. That’s £2 cheaper than the standard basic plan. The ad-funded tier is restricted to 720p video quality and you can only watch on one device at a time. So, there’ll be no 4K HDR action, offline downloads, or watching on multiple devices.

Most of the library is available to watch within the tier, with a few exceptions, while ads won’t be shown during Kids programming. In terms of the frequency and duration of the ads, you’ll see around four minutes per hour, with individual spots lasting as long as 30 seconds.

Have you signed up for Netflix Basic With Ads yet? How distracting are you finding the commercials? Or are you used to them now?