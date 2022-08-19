 large image

Trusted Recommends: The best tech products from the past fortnight

This week there’s a bumper edition of Trusted Recommends, so hold on tight and let’s take a look at our top-reviewed products.

Having taken a break last week, Trusted Recommends is back again – and this time there are more products than ever before, giving you an amazing selection of high-performing tech that thoroughly impressed us when we put it through our reviews. From doorbells to high-end TVs, there’s a great range to choose from across the spectrum of price, so read on for our top tip-offs this week:

Gigabyte G5

Despite its older processor, the Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop remains a good buy thanks to its good quality screen and eminently reasonable price tag.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell XPS 13 Plus

The Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop looks fantastic and boasts great ergonomics with its haptic feedback trackpad and touch panel; however its super slim design does come at some cost to battery life and performance.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Blink Video Doorbell hero

The Blink Video Doorbell is not only impressively cheap but it can also save video offline, avoiding cloud storage fees, and the performance is great – however, it loses points for its weak video quality and sub-par motion detection options.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Vacmaster Respira hero

Vacmaster Respira

The Vacmaster Respira is a powerful vacuum cleaner with an anti-tangle head, this offers great value but does admittedly feel a little cheap in places.

Trusted Score: 4/5

AEG KMK968000M hero

AEG KMK968000M

The AEG KMK968000M works as an oven, grill, and microwave and packs extra features as well, such as plate warming, all in one compact package. However, we did find that the accompanying app was a bit fiddly.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Samsung QE55QN85B Tenet

Samsung QE55QN85B

The Samsung QE55QN85B is a neat and slim television packs in bright and vibrant images, however it can struggle to distinguish black tones and there’s a lack of Dolby Vision HDR too.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Soundcore X10 Sport next to trainers

Soundcore X10 Sport

These true wireless sports earbuds fit very well and deliver powerful, bass-heavy sound. While the ANC is not best in class, the Soundcore X10 Sport headphones are still very good value for money.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Samsung The Serif RRR

Samsung The Serif

The picture performance of the Samsung Serif is enjoyably colourful, and the sound is pretty good too. However, the HDR performance is limited and the UI can be on the sluggish side.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Galaxy Z Fold vs Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels futuristic and genuinely alters what to expect from a smartphone. It’s far from perfect, but this is the finest attempt yet at a foldable phone.

Trusted Score: 4/5

The screen on thre Poco F4 is good for the price

Poco F4

The Poco F4 is a fine mid-phone that delivers strong performance standards along with an excellent display. While it offers great bang for your buck, it’s not much different from the Poco F3.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Miele Triflex HX2 Pro hero

Miele Triflex HX2 Pro

A flexible and powerful vacuum cleaner, the only drawback to the Miele Triflex HX2 Pro is that it can be slightly fiddly to switch it between different modes.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Keychron Q1

The Keychron Q1 keyboard has a very sturdy chassis and nice responsive keys, but custom configurations quickly get quite pricey.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Huawei Matebook 16s

The Huawei Matebook 16s is a great productivity laptop which boasts a large 16 inch touchscreen, and its design is both robust and practical thanks to its large selection of ports and roomy keyboard.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

The Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar and subwoofer connected to a monitor

Razer Leviathan V2

A sleek design twinned with room-filling audio makes the Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar a real winner. We enjoyed it for gaming and for music, but it does suffer from a lack of ports.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

AEG BPK948330M hero

AEG BPK948330M

The automatic programmes and temperature probe make the AEG BPK948330M a great oven for beginners, but its more powerful features will be welcomed by expert cooks too. It can heat and grill very evenly, and it’s easy to clean as well.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Amazon Basics Alkaline AA one battery lying down

Amazon Basics Alkaline AA

The Amazon Basics Alkaline AAs defied our expectations of budget batteries, delivering excellent performance standards given the cheap price.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Hotpoint H9X 94T SX Total No Frost Fridge Freezer fridge

Hotpoint H9X 94T SX Total No Frost Fridge Freezer

With hugely flexible fridge space and door pockets, consistent temperatures, and reasonable running costs, the Hotpoint H9X 94T SX Total No Frost Fridge Freezer is a brilliant option for your refrigeration needs.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Nectar Sleep Premier hero

Nectar Sleep Premier

Though it might be one of the most expensive mattresses-in-a-box that you can buy, the Nectar Sleep Premier‘s heat dissipation and support are still truly excellent, so it’s a good choice if you prefer a soft-feeling mattress rather than a firm one.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Sony LinkBuds ring driver design

Sony Linkbuds S

If you’re looking for a more affordable pair of true wireless earphones then you’ll find the Sony Linkbuds S have good sound quality, extensive smart features, and high comfort levels to boot.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Final ZE3000 aptX

Final ZE3000

The Final ZE3000 true wireless earbuds might not offer a vast array of features, but they do provide excellent sound quality – especially for the price.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Monolith M1070 main outside

Monolith M1070

This gigantic pair of open-backed over-ear headphones offer the listener a mature and balanced performance – though you might need an amplifier to bring out their very best of the Monolith M1070.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Panasonic LZ200 in messy lab

Panasonic TX-55LZ2000

Brilliant image quality meets an excellent Dolby Atmos sound system to offer the Panasonic TX-55LZ2000; perhaps the closest we’ve yet seen to the ideal all-in-one home cinema package.

Trusted Reviews: 5/5

LG OLED65G2 webOS

LG OLED65G2

LG’s best OLED TV, the OLED65G2, packs in fantastic HDR performance, an extensive feature set, and very well-implemented smart abilities. It’s also more affordable than the LG C2 OLED.

Trusted Score: 5/5

JVC DLA-NZ7 Lifestyle View

JVC DLA-NZ7

The JVC DLA-NZ7 4K projector produces superb images, with class-leading blacks, state-of-the-art tone-mapping, and cutting edge 8K/e-shift image processing – all on a 20,000 hour lifespan.

Trusted Score: 5/5

