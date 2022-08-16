Verdict

It’s one of the most expensive mattresses-in-a-box that you can buy. The Nectar Sleep Premier’s edge support is a little soft, but heat dissipation and support are excellent. Its slightly softer feel won’t suit anyone who prefers a mattress on the firmer side, though.

Pros Superb heat dissipation

Excellent support

Comfortable, sink-into top layers Cons Non-washable cover

Edge support could be better

Availability UK RRP: £1249

Key Features Trial Nectar Sleep offers a full 365-day trial, so you can test out the mattress for one year

Delivery This mattress comes vacuum packed, and needs to be re-inflated before use

Temperature Effective heat dispersal means that this isn’t a memory foam mattress that will make you too hot

Introduction

The Nectar Sleep Premier is the company’s top-of-the-range mattress in a box, arriving with a price to match. However, with a 365-day trial, the brand offers plenty of time to evaluate whether this is the right model for you – and claim a refund if it isn’t.

With a slightly softer feel over the competition, the Nectar Sleep Premier is likely to suit those who veer away from mattresses on the firmer end of the spectrum. I found it offered excellent support and heat dissipation in my tests.

Sizes and Trial Period

365-day trial

All regular mattress sizes are available

Offering a full 365-day trial, the Nectar Sleep Premier can be tested for a full year. In my opinion, anything over 100 days is more than sufficient to judge whether a mattress is right for you, but I’m not going to complain about having even longer.

If you don’t like the mattress, Nectar Sleep will pick up the mattress for free and donate it to the British Heart Foundation, so there’s no waste to be seen here.

All mattresses are delivered within a five-day period, although that’s the maximum, so you could receive your mattress sooner. All standard mattress sizes are available: single, double, king and super king.

Design and Layers

Super-deep mattress

Arrives wrapped in plastic

Six layers

As is standard for modern mattresses, the Nectar Sleep Premier arrives vacuum-packed in plastic, in a cardboard box. There’s a razer tool inside the box for safely opening the plastic, without cutting the mattress.

Once the Nectar Sleep Premier has been removed from its plastic, it will begin to inflate. It needs a few hours to get to a position where you can sleep on it, and it can take between 24 and 72 hours to reach its full depth.

For this model, that’s a chunky 28cm – which is the same as the Simba Hybrid Pro, and a few centimetres thicker than a regular memory foam mattress such as the Eve Original. Fortunately, the mattress has chunky handles, which make moving it into position fairly easy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

While this mattress can’t be flipped, it should be rotated once a month for the first six months and then once every two to three months thereafter. This will help to keep the mattress even, avoiding any sagging.

The Nectar Sleep Premier comprises six layers. First is the quilted cooling cover, which feels nice to the touch. This is designed to dissipate heat so that you don’t get too hot.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Nectar mattress features a zip to remove this cover, but the cover isn’t washable. As such, I recommend buying a mattress protector to keep the Nectar Sleep Premier in its best condition.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Next comes the dynamic support layer, which is a breathable foam that provides support and allows air to circulate to regulate temperature.

The pressure-relieving memory foam follows, providing the comfort and supports your body needs. Then, there’s the honeycomb layer that’s designed for spine alignment.

The honeycomb micro-zoned support layer beneath this works in conjunction with the pressure-relieving memory foam to keep you comfortable and well aligned.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Finally, there’s the positioning base material, which keeps everything in place and stable.

Comfort and Support

Good movement insulation

Slightly soft at the edge

Good body support

To test the quality and performance of the mattress, I start by taking measurements at various points and in different sleeping and sitting positions.

First, I measured the mattress when I sat down on its edge with my feet on the floor. Here, the mattress dipped a considerable 7.5cm, which means it’s a little on the soft side. In comparison, the Simba Hybrid Pro dipped just 5.5cm.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Sitting on the bed, the Nectar Sleep Premier feels softer than many a rival mattress, although this is a result of the top couple of layers. These provide a soft touch, but it’s the underlying layers that kick in to deliver support.

Sitting up in bed, I measured a drop of 4.5cm, which is only slightly deeper than the Simba Hybrid Pro.

Lying down on my back, I measured the dip at my hips at 3.5cm and just 2.5cm at my shoulders, providing excellent support and spine alignment. It was similar to sleeping on my side (3.5cm at the hips and 4cm at my shoulders), and on my front (2cm dip at my chest).

That shows how the layers can adapt to different side positions. Personally, while I found the mattress a little softer to the touch, the support proved excellent. That makes the Nectar Sleep Premier a good alternative to the Simba Hybrid Pro, which feels much firmer and won’t suit those who don’t like a hard mattress.

Next, I put the Nectar Sleep Premier through my movement tests, using an accelerometer to measure how much movement is transferred from one sleeper to another. Testing by getting into bed, the chart below shows that little movement is transferred to another sleeper.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It was the same while turning over in bed. Again, the graph shows little movement transferred from one side of the bed to the other. Even if you sleep with someone who’s restless, you should be able to enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For comparison, the graph below shows a poor-quality mattress that allows all movement from one side of the bed to transfer to the other.

Heat

Comfortable to sleep on

Dissipates heat quickly

One criticism of memory foam mattresses is that they can retain heat, making you feel hot. To test how well a mattress copes, I lie on my back for 10 minutes and then use a thermal camera to take a photograph. I then take a photograph every minute for three minutes to see how quickly the mattress can dissipate heat and return to the ambient temperature.

As you can see from the shots below, the initial shot has my outline well highlighted. Over the next three minutes, the mattress does an excellent job of getting rid of the heat, and it’s hard to work out my outline in the final shot.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews) Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Latest deals

Should you buy it? If you want a high-end mattress that offers excellent support but a softer overall feel, then this is a great choice. Edge support isn’t the best here, plus the mattress is expensive – so, depending on where you want it, a cheaper model may suit.

Final Thoughts The Nectar Sleep Premier is an expensive mattress, although it is possible to find it at a discounted price. The closest rival at this price is the Simba Hybrid Pro, which I found performed slightly better for heat dissipation. Simba’s mattress is much firmer to the touch, though; the Nectar Sleep Premier has a slightly softer feel to it, although it offers similar levels of support. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every mattress we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main mattress for the review period We use a thermal camera to see how quickly the mattress can dissipate heat for a comfortable night’s sleep. We measure how far we sink into the mattress in various positions to measure support levels. We use an accelerometer to measure how movement from one person is transferred to the other side of the bed.

FAQs How often should the Nectar Sleep Premier mattress be turned? Turn it once a month for the first six months, then every two to three months thereafter. Can the Nectar Sleep Premier’s cover be washed? No, it can’t. Buy a mattress protector to keep the mattress in its best condition.

Full specs ‹ UK RRP Model Number Mattress type Mattress trial Mattress depth Mattress size Washable cover Number of layers Layers Nectar Sleep Premier £1249 Nectar Sleep Premier Memory foam 365 Nights 28 cm Single, Double, King, Super king Yes 5 Quilted cooling cover, dynamic support layer, pressure-relieving memory foam, honeycomb micro-zoned transition layer, honeycomb micro-zoned support base, positioning base material ›

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.