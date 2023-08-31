Best in Show: The very best tech from IFA 2023 chosen by our experts

IFA is the traditional start of a very busy season of tech releases and is itself home to numerous high-profile launches from some of the biggest brands in the world.

Taking place in Berlin, Germany, IFA tends to have far more varied launches than the likes of Gamescom and MWC, with a particular focus on audio and smart home tech. That’s not to say there won’t be numerous phones, wearables and more revealed too.

We’ve got a selection of our finest product experts trawling the show floor and attending multiple product briefings and demos to get the lowdown on everything new. Here’s a selection of our favourites.

TCL Nxtpaper 40

Glance at the spec list of TCL’s latest duo of budget phones and nothing really stands out – there’s a Qualcomm chipset, a good amount of storage, a high-resolution rear camera and 6GB of RAM. Look a little deeper though and this could just be one of the most unique phones around.

TCL is using its Nxtpaper screen tech here, which gives the display a papery finish. It’s matte, making it excellent at evading annoying reflections and should be more comfortable on your eyes if you’re looking at the phone a lot. It’s a nice touch, and a neat way of differentiating the Nxtpaper 40 from its numerous rivals. There’s a 5G version, too.

Anker Solix F3800 Power Station

This is Anker’s most powerful power station yet, and it’s certainly its most eye-catching. This huge battery station on wheels offers a 3840Wh capacity with 6000W of power and can be plugged into existing home solar systems.

Anker showcased the Solix F3800 charging an EV, a wondrously handy function. If that huge capacity isn’t enough, it’s expandable up to 26880Wh through up to 6 extra batteries.

Fairphone 5

Fairphone 5 isn’t your average smartphone – and that’s what makes it stand out so much. This is a phone designed with repairability in mind and includes features rarely seen anymore, like a removable battery that can easily be swapped out when it starts to degrade.

Sustainable materials are used in the device’s construction, too. But what really stands out to us is the software promise: Fairphone claims it is planning on extending software support for this phone all the way until 2033.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini

An impressive, high-achieving entry into the compact soundbar market from Sennheiser, featuring a punchy, room-filling sound (for smaller rooms).

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It carries over a lot of the positives from the bigger, more expensive Ambeo Soundbar Plus model and while it isn’t as good a performer as the bigger Ambeo models, for some people it’ll be absolutely perfect.

Anker Soundcore Space One

A set of noise-cancelling headphones at a very affordable price packed with features you’d expect from a far pricier model. There’s Adaptive noise-cancelling that detects external noises and sound leakage and automatically calibrates the performance to suppress noise.

There’s also LDAC support for higher quality audio, making the Space One a pair of over-ears to look at if you want good audio quality without having to spend a huge amount of money.

LG StanBy Me Go

LG’s latest addition to its StanBy line is the StanBy Me Go and it is certainly one of the more eye-catching products we’ve spotted at IFA 2023.

This 27-inch touchscreen display comes inside an integrated carrying case for added portability. Images of the product show it being opened in the back of a car and it could be a very intriguing camping or travelling accessory for those who always need Netflix on hand.

There’s a 20w four-channel speaker system onboard, MIL-STD-810G durability and support for both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.