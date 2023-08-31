Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shure unleashes Aonic 50 Gen 2 over-ears to challenge Sony and Bose

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Shure has revealed the second generation of the Aonic 50 headphones, and they arrive on the scene boasting improved noise-cancellation and support for spatial audio.

And this isn’t spatial audio in the form of Dolby Atmos or Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, but Shure’s own take with its new spatialised audio technology that’s powered by a proprietary algorithm. Shure says its uses a combination of acoustical modelling and critical listening to “delicately enhance” the spaciousness of music without compromising the original audio. It’ll come in three flavours too: one for music, another for cinema, one more for podcasts.

The Aonic 50 Gen 2 will also boasts new hybrid active noise-cancellation technology that’s claimed to improve on the performance of its predecessor by more effectively eliminating external distractions. Users can also fine-tune and control the level of ambient noise they can hear with four selectable modes: Light, Moderate, Max, and MaxAware. The last option is designed to offer the “perfect balance” between blocking unwanted noise and maintaining environmental awareness.

Elsewhere, battery has been boosted to 45 hours, doubling that of the original Shure Aonic 50. A quick charge feature allows users to plug the headphones into the mains for 15 minutes and get five more hours of charge back.

Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 all black finish
credit: Shure

It also comes with Bluetooth 5 and Snapdragon Sound technology, and support for streaming codecs in SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive, and LDAC.

The headphones’ call performance leverages the Aonic 50 Gen 2’s six microphones to minimise surrounding noises, and within the ShurePlus Play app there’s scope to alter the audio experience with various EQ settings as well as the means to create a personalised sound profile.

The carry case has (thankfully) been redesigned to be more compact and comes in an all-black design. The Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 go on sale September 2023 for £349, which puts it against the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Beats Studio Pro. We’ll be looking to get hold of a review sample to how well it copes against its rivals.

You might like…

Jabra Elite 8 Active vs Elite 10: What’s the difference?

Jabra Elite 8 Active vs Elite 10: What’s the difference?

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Jabra Elite wireless earbuds: Elite 10, Elite 8 Active and more explained

Jabra Elite wireless earbuds: Elite 10, Elite 8 Active and more explained

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Best in Show: The very best tech from IFA 2023 chosen by our experts

Best in Show: The very best tech from IFA 2023 chosen by our experts

Max Parker 7 hours ago
Yamaha launches R-N600A network receiver and new MusicCast system

Yamaha launches R-N600A network receiver and new MusicCast system

Kob Monney 8 hours ago
Philips Hue launches security cameras with smart light integration

Philips Hue launches security cameras with smart light integration

Chris Smith 9 hours ago
The new Fairphone 5’s software support leaves Apple and Samsung in the dust

The new Fairphone 5’s software support leaves Apple and Samsung in the dust

Lewis Painter 1 day ago

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.