LG announces pricing for bizarre StanbyMe Go suitcase TV

LG has revealed more concrete details on its bizarre new TV suitcase.

The LG StanbyMe Go (no, there is no ‘d’) TV was announced in South Korea back in June as a new portable TV concept. It essentially takes a 27-inch 1080p LCD television set and crams it into a chunky carrying case.

Now, however, the company has confirmed that it’s coming to the US market later in August for the not-inconsiderable price of $999.99. You can place a pre-order right now, if you’re in the market for a truly unique compact TV.

The whole concept seems to be to provide a luxurious, full-fat TV set (though not quite the LG C3) in a ‘portable’ form factor. We had to couch that term ‘portable’, because the LG StanbyMe Go weighs 12.7kg. Whipping out your laptop to watch a quick film this is not.

There are three configurations for the LG StanbyMe Go’s screen. You can prop it up so that it serves as a traditional (ish) TV, lay it completely flat so that it serves as a music player (complete with kitsch vinyl animation) using its built-in 20W speakers and Dolby Atmos support, or flip it up vertically for portrait-view social media stuff using the touchscreen input.

LG has revealed that the StanbyMe Go supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10, so it’s a proper television set we’re talking here. However, with only three hours of run time on its battery, you won’t be binge watching any box sets.

It’s powered along by LG’s webOS, as you might expect, so it has full access to all the usual streaming services. There’s a full suite of connectivity options too, including Airplay 2, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

We’ll be very interested to see if this experimental product gets any further.