Best of MWC 2023: Our experts pick the top tech from the huge mobile show

MWC (Mobile World Congress) is the biggest mobile tech-focussed show of the year, and our experts have been roaming the convention floor to find all the best tech on show.

Once the home to big launches from Samsung, Sony and LG, MWC isn’t the huge show it was for notable releases, especially as many of the big smartphone vendors prefer to take all the limelight and run their own events.

But, there is still a lot of tech and big new releases announced across the week in Barcelona. Our experts have been attending launches, briefings and spending time with a load of new products and below you’ll find all our favourites.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Of the few flagship phones launched at MWC 2023, the Xiaomi 13 Pro stands out as one of the best. Xiaomi teamed with Leica last year and this is one of the first products of that partnership, giving the camera system some added flair.

The 1-inch sensor used inside the camera produces some stunning shots, while the Leica shooting modes add a tasteful finish. Elsewhere, there’s a gorgeous Dolby Vision 120Hz display with a sharp 1440p resolution, speedy Qualcomm chipset and a big battery.

Honor Magic Vs

Honor has been out in full force at MWC 2023, picking up two of our ‘best in show’ awards. First off is the brand’s high-end foldable for the year, the Honor Magic Vs, which slims the hinge to keep the overall weight low and puts a big focus on cameras.

There are two screens here, an outer and an inner, and it opens up like a book. Inside there’s a 5000mAh battery and you’ve got a 54MP main camera on the back for snapping photos.

Nokia G22

Nokia unveiled a rebrand at MWC 2023, ditching its iconic logo for something a little bit different. But HMD Global, who owns the Nokia brand, also used the show to announce a selection of phones. The pick of the bunch is the Nokia G22, a phone that stands out for its focus on easy repairability.

You should be easily able to swap out parts like the battery, USB-C port and display if they become faulty – something we rarely see these days. It’s also very affordable and packs a massive 5000mAH battery that Nokia claims can last for three days of use.

Xiaomi 13

Xiaom’s 13 Pro might have the stacked spec sheet, but the smaller, cheaper and more stylish Xiaomi 13 shouldn’t be dismissed. In fact, in certain ways this might be the smarter choice.

With its flat sides and 6.36-inch screen, the Xiaomi 13 feels great to hold and it boasts a really nice design that we wished more Android phone makers would take some inspiration from.

Inside there’s a speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for top-end performance, a triple camera on the back infused with influence from camera specialists Leica and very fast charging. For the £849 price, this could be one of the best smaller Android phones of the year.

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus teased its first tablet during the OnePlus 11 launch, and at MWC 2023 we finally got our mitts on what could be one of the more interesting Android slates of the year.

From the moody green colourway to the iPad-like screen aspect ratio, the OnePlus Pad ticks a lot of boxes. There’s plenty of power too, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, and optional keyboard and pen accessories to complete the package.

Honor Magic 5 Pro

The Honor Magic 5 Pro is a flagship Android smartphone that’s absolutely packed with top-drawer tech. It’s big, but it certainly has a lot going for it.

The 5100mAh battery, for instance, is larger than you’ll find elsewhere and there are three 50MP cameras nestled inside an eye-catching module on the back. There’s a 6.8-inch OLED display, heavily curved body, rapid 120w charging and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Motorola Defy Satellite Link

Satellite tech is everywhere at MWC 23, with Qualcomm, MediaTek and more showcasing advances. This dinky device caught our eye though for its simplicity.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is designed to enable emergency texting when you’re out of general signal range with your regular phone. If you often take trips to areas without any mobile signal, this pocketable device designed by Bullitt could be a lifesaver.

Huawei Watch GT Cyber

The Huawei Watch GT Cyber isn’t your typical wearable. While many smartwatches out there let you swap the strap out for alternatives, the Cyber lets you swap that entire casing to really add extra personalisation.

The whole process is very smooth and only takes a few seconds to pop the inner watch out and place it into another case. Quirky design aside, there’s also the usual array and fitness and sleep tracking alongside a bunch of exclusive watch faces.

Lenovo and Motorola Rollable Screen Concept

Showcased in both mobile and laptop forms, Lenovo/Motorola’s rollable screen is a real eye-catching piece of tech. We saw it demoed ahead of MWC 2023 and the way the screen moves up and down with ease inside a slim device could enable a huge number of products to be way more versatile in the future.

This is purely a concept at this stage and not something you can buy, but hopefully that will change in the future.