What to expect from IFA 2023: Dates, big releases and more

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

We’re just days away from IFA 2023 which means it’s time to round up all the news and rumours we expect to emerge from Berlin this year. 

Keep reading to discover what we think some of the biggest tech brands will announce at IFA 2023. 

When is IFA 2023? 

IFA 2023 is a 5-day-long event that takes place between Friday the 1st and Tuesday the 5th of September. During these days, the event will be open to the public.

However, press are typically invited a few days ahead of the event meaning you can expect the biggest announcements to take place toward the end of the week. 

2023 is actually a milestone for IFA, as the year marks the event’s 99th year running since it first kicked off all the way back in 1924.

ifa 2020
Image Credit: IFA

What to expect from IFA 2023 

As always, we expect to see some exciting launches come out of Berlin this September, with keynote speeches from Honor and Hisense and a list of attendees that includes the likes of Audio-Technica, Bosch, DJI, Fitbit, Huion, Hyundai, Insta360, JBL, JLab, Karcher, LG, Miele, MSI, Panasonic, Roborock, Samsung, Sennheiser, Shokz, TicWatch, Toshiba, Urbanista, Withings and XGIMI, to name just a few. 

Scroll down to learn more about what we expect from some of these major tech brands at IFA 2023 based on the latest news and rumours surrounding the event.

Audio-Technica 

Audio-Technica has already hinted that there’ll be some “exciting surprises” at its booth during the event, though it isn’t yet clear what the audio brand has prepared. 

Fitbit 

Fitbit announced several new wearables at last year’s event, including the Sense 2 and the Versa 4. Rumours suggest we’ll see the Fitbit Charge 6 or a smartwatch for kids at IFA 2023, but nothing is certain. 

Honor 

As one of the keynote speakers at IFA 2023, we’re expecting big news from Honor’s “Unfold Tomorrow” talk. Most likely, this’ll be the global launch of the Honor Magic V2, a foldable that was first unveiled in China earlier this year.

honor vs
Honor Magic Vs

Hisense 

Another keynote speaker at IFA 2023, Hisense will be discussing the “scenario-driven future of tech”. The company plans to address how it is upgrading and optimising products and services to meet consumer needs. 

Sennheiser 

Rumour has it Sennheiser will show off the Ambeo Mini in Berlin this year, a smaller and more affordable alternative to its 5-star Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar. 

Toshiba

Toshiba showcased the company’s first Quantum Dot TV at IFA 2022 and we hope to see some similarly exciting news surrounding the company’s affordable TV line-up this year. 

Urbanista 

Urbanista announced the world’s first self-charging, solar-powered, wireless ANC headphones at IFA 2022, so we’re interested to see what headphones the brand might have in store for 2023. 

XGIMI 

It appears as though XGIMI will release a new projector called the Horizon Ultra at IFA, with a photo and countdown having appeared on the company’s website in the run-up to the event.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

