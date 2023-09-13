Zuma Smart Bezel Voice brings Alexa to your ceiling lights

Smart lighting company Zuma has announced the Smart Bezel Voice as part of its Lumisonic product line.

The Zuma Lumisonic is a ceiling lighting system that incorporates in-built high-fidelity sound, and the new Smart Bezel Voice adds invisible voice control to the equation.

It essentially adds the Amazon Alexa voice assistant to the heart of your room, with no smart speaker or other device in view. Zuma has employed far-field microphones and echo cancellation technology to ensure clear voice recognition, despite the lights potentially being much further away than you normally get from the best smart speakers. It promises to work even in noisy environments, too.

As the name suggests, the Smart Bezel Voice comes in a form that means you simply need to replace the existing bezel of a Zuma Lumisonic device. There’s no installation process beyond that, with a simple magnetic fitting system, and you only need one Smart Bezel Voice installed per room.

“Alongside Zuma’s existing high-fidelity sound and LED lighting capabilities, this new invisible ceiling technology becomes part of the very fabric of a room,” said Zuma Founder and CEO Morten Warren. “Smart Bezel Voice is a game changer for the smart home residential market.”

The Smart Bezel Voice is available now in the UK from the company website, at a stand-alone price of £149.99, in both square and round configurations.

Zuma is a British tech start-up that started out in 2019. It counts former audio engineers from Naim Audio and B&W among its staff, while the company CTO formerly worked at Hive.