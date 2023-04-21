 large image

YouTube TV to be updated with some key technical improvements

Ruben Circelli
YouTube TV shared some new features and updates coming to the platform on Reddit this week.

In a nice show of transparency, a community manager at YouTube announced some changes to YouTube TV on Reddit. These changes include getting close to fixing 5.1 audio/video sync issues, rolling out a multiview feature, opening up NFL Sunday Ticket sign-ups, and some interesting picture quality experiments. Plus, YouTube TV has recently been updated on Apple TV to fix bugs with HDR and address 4K playback issues, among other changes.

Some of the most interesting improvements coming to YouTube TV come down to picture quality, which is always an important element of a streaming service. According to YouTube, transcoding changes are being tested that includes a bitrate increase for live 1080p content. At first, the plan is to test this out on devices with high-speed internet connections that support the VP9 codec. If the testing goes well, the idea is to make this change permanent come sometime in the summer of 2023. YouTube also promises more information is to come.

Bitrate is an extremely important aspect of video. In fact, it’s oftentimes more important than resolution. A 4K stream with an incredibly low bitrate will usually look worse than a 1080p stream with a high bitrate, even if 4K has much more detail as a resolution than 1080p does. So, even if you’re not getting a 4K YouTube TV stream, a 1080p one with a higher bitrate could be an excellent substitute, if the bitrate is high enough.

If you’re interested in being the first to see what this bitrate increase actually looks like, devices that support the VP9 include higher-end ones like Apple TV 4K, Roku Ultra, Fire Stick TV, Shield TV, and Chromecast. According to YouTube, initial testing is to begin over the course of the next several weeks, so have at it.

Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

