Your Disney+ password sharing days are coming to an end

The House of Mouse is ready to follow Netflix’s lead and clamp down on Disney+ password sharing.

According to a new report from Mobile Syrup, Disney+ freeloaders in Canada will be the first to see their access cut off.

The company has published an updated subscriber agreement with a new section on account sharing that informs of the changes coming on November 1 this year. That’s when the ad-supporter tier becomes available in Canada.

Beats Fit Pro hit a tempting low price Want a fitness-focused set of true wireless earbuds with a load of AirPods-like functionality built in? Look no farther than the Beats Fit Pro currently on sale at Amazon Amazon

Was £219.99

£160.55 View Deal

The new agreement informs users: “Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers.”

Disney goes onto say that those found to be in violation of the new policy could see their accounts cancelled. It tells the paying customer it’s their responsibility to ensure their passwords are kept close to the chest.

If you’re wondering why Disney is picking on our Canadaian friends, well those north of the border might be the first but they won’t be the last. Back in August, the company said it planned to crack down on account sharing. However, CEO Bob Iger promised to look for solutions to allow people to legitimately share accounts with friends and family.

“We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family,” Iger said during the earnings call.

“Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies. And we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024.”

We await the launch of those new account sharing policies.