xMEMs’ silicon-based speaker tech aims to revolutionise true wireless buds

Kob Monney
The audio market is short of brands making prophetic statements, but the latest technology from xMEMs is an interesting one in terms of the impact it could have on audio devices.

xMEMs has announced the general availability of what it claims is the “World’s Only All-Silicon, Solid-State Fidelity Micro Speakers”. According to the company, this patented, silicon-based speaker technology, will allow for “high-volume, reliable mass production of solid state speakers using semiconductor fabrication methods” that it believes will result in more precise, higher fidelity, high-res audio.

With its combination of Solid-State Fidelity and DynamicVent technology, xMEMs silicon membrane architecture is said to be 95 times stiffer than traditional materials used for speaker membranes, an improvement it says will offer improve clarity that eliminates the muddy midrange and treble response that traditional methods have offered.

xMEMs is offering three solutions to improve the performance of audio products, ready for integration into the true wireless earphones, in-ear monitors (IEMs), digital hearing aids and other personal audio products such as smart glasses and sleep buds.

The first is Cowell, which is the world’s smallest solid-state micro speaker speaker that aims to deliver improved high-frequenc response and a bigger soundstage for wireless earbuds and hearing aids. The Montara Plus technology is described by xMEMS as the “world’s highest” MEMS micro speaker, capable of sound pressure levels up to 120dB/200Hz that makes it an option to be used in audiophile-level high-resolution IEMs.

Finally, Skyline DynamicVent is said to be the world’s first piezoMEMS that looks to enhance adaptive ANC and transparency modes with reduced occlusion effects, removing effects such as the amplification of footsteps when the the earphones are in use.

Of course there’s no timeline for when these technologies will emerge in products such as true wireless earbuds, but we’ll be keeping an eye on it, and hopefully it does live up to xMEMS’ claims.

