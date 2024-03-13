Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xiaomi could finally challenge for foldable crown with Mix Phone 4

Jon Mundy

Xiaomi could finally be preparing a full-blown assault on the foldable market, with news of a Mix Phone 4 that could give the inevitable Galaxy Z Fold 6 a run for its money.

According to a new Weibo post from established tipster Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi Mix Phone 4 will represent a considerable improvement on its predecessor.

It seems the whole body structure of the phone has been strengthened, as has its hinge. Meanwhile, the flatness of the folded section of the screen appears to have been improved.

In terms of specs, the Mix Fold 4 is tipped for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 together with 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage. The source also claims that the battery will hit the 5,000mAh mark, which is something Samsung hasn’t managed yet in a foldable. There will be rapid 100W fast charging too.

It’s claimed that the new foldable will feature a 50MP main camera with a large fixed aperture, backed up by a new periscope telephoto camera.

Perhaps the most interesting spec listed here, however, is that of two-way satellite communication.

All in all, it’s a genuinely top level spec, and something that will surely have Samsung sweating when its phone launches against Xiaomi’s in the latter half of the year. Especially so given previous reports suggesting that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 will be the first globally available model in the range.

Last year’s Xiaomi Mix Phone 3 (pictured) was a beautiful-looking and well specced foldable phone, but it didn’t launch outside of China, which was a crying shame. Xiaomi now seems ready to take its advanced foldable to the world.

