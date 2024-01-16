Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 13 affordable smartphone range

Xiaomi has announced its Redmi Note 13 range for the global market, bringing five new affordable smartphone options to the rest of the world.

The Chinese manufacturer first announced the Redmi Note 13 family way back in September for its domestic audience, followed by an Indian rollout earlier this month.

Now the Redmi Note 13 has been announced for the global market, and there are five – you read that right – options to choose from: the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 5G, and Redmi Note 13.

Essentially, there are three 5G models and two non-5G variants. It’s actually quite nice having the choice at this end of the market, where 5G connectivity still doesn’t make much of a difference day to day. Its inclusion in a budget phone can mean compromise elsewhere.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G is both a total mouthful and the flagship of this new series. Its design packs a flagship-like IP68 rating and in-display fingerprint reader, while it’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor and fronted by a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED with a sharp ‘1.5K’ 2712 x 1220 resolution and a 1800 nits peak brightness.

It’s got the most impressive-looking camera in the range, with a 200MP OIS-assisted main sensor leading the way alongside an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. You also get a 5000mAh battery and startlingly speedy 120W wired charging.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G (no ‘Plus’) is the next model down, offering Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 power, a slightly larger 5,100mAh battery, and 67W charging, but what seems to be the same display and main camera.

If you thought the Redmi Note 13 Pro would be the same but with 5G removed, you haven’t been paying attention to the range over the years. It runs on a Helio G99-Ultra chip and moves back to a 5000mAh battery, with 67W charging. The camera again seems to be unifying factors here, though the display appears to be a lesser component with a regular FHD+ resolution and a 1300 nits peak brightness.

As for the plain Redmi Note 13 5G, it supplies a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen, a Dimensity 6080 processor, a 108MP main camera, a 5000mAh battery, and 33W charging. The non-5G Redmi Note 13 looks very similar, but uses a different Snapdragon 685 chip.

All in all, we’re seeing some potentially meaningful spec improvements here from what have always been extremely solid affordable-to-mid-range phones. Pricing appears to have held firm since last year’s Redmi Note 12 series too, which is nice to see.

Prices start at £199/€199 for the Redmi Note 13, moving up to £279/€299 for the Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G costs £339/€399, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G tops the range at £449/€499. The Redmi Note 13 range should go on sale from February 1 from the Xiaomi website and major online retailers.