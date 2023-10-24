Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Xiaomi 14 will be the first phone to run the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Snapdragon Summit has been an exciting one so far. As well as announcing the Snapdragon X Elite chipset for PCs, which Qualcomm claims can outdo Apple’s M2 Max, the company announced the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with a special guest; Xiaomi. 

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 looks to rethink the mobile chipset with a renewed focus on AI, particularly Generative AI. 

That means, depending on how manufacturers choose to implement Qualcomm’s AI features, your next smartphone could do some pretty cool stuff including AI image expansion, natural-sounding AI voice assistants and more – and it’s all done entirely on-device, with no internet connection required. 

That’s alongside the standard upgrades in the form of a 30% boost to CPU performance, 25% gains in the GPU department and a whopping 98% increase to the NPU. 

Xiaomi 14 teaser at Snapdragon Summit
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

What’s more exciting is that Xiaomi’s President, William Lu, took to the stage at the announcement to tease the Xiaomi 14. As well as confirming that the Xiaomi 14 will run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Lu teased that it’ll be using many of the new AI features offered by Qualcomm. 

That means the Xiaomi 14 should be a massive step forward not just in terms of general AI use, but camera prowess in particular – though we’re yet to see much in the way of camera samples.

Save £6 on a handy iPhone 15 power bank

Save £6 on a handy iPhone 15 power bank

Now the iPhone 15 is USB-C, there are some new accessories to be had. The Anker Nano Power Bank has a 5,000mAh battery and the ability to transfer that power rapidly.

  • Anker
  • Save £6 with code WSCPBWFR2Y
  • £19.99
View Deal

While specs are still light on the ground, including the general look and specifications of the phone, Lu provided some insight into performance – and it sounds impressive. 

Xiaomi 14 performance
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Per Lu, the Xiaomi 14 can open 30 apps in just 140ms, and while this is a nebulous benchmark that doesn’t really reflect real-world use, it does show off just how performant the chipset is at general tasks.

That also translates to gaming, with the Xiaomi 14 able to deliver 60fps performance in Genshin Impact – a title that really puts chipsets to the test – while topping out at just 42.3 Celcius, allowing for sustained gameplay performance.

The President also teased that we’ll find out more about the Xiaomi 14 later this week, with the Chinese launch scheduled for just 2 days time, on the 26 October. While it’ll likely not appear in the Western market until early next year, it’ll give us a good idea of what to expect from Xiaomi’s next flagship release.

You might like…

Mexican Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Mexican Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Kob Monney 9 hours ago
Loewe’s new radio harks back to its storied past

Loewe’s new radio harks back to its storied past

Kob Monney 11 hours ago
iOS 17.2 will be a much bigger deal than iOS 17.1

iOS 17.2 will be a much bigger deal than iOS 17.1

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Google Maps search adds AI to fulfil your quirkiest queries

Google Maps search adds AI to fulfil your quirkiest queries

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Apple reportedly planning total refresh of AirPods line

Apple reportedly planning total refresh of AirPods line

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
MacBook Pro M3: Everything we know so far

MacBook Pro M3: Everything we know so far

Adam Speight 1 day ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.