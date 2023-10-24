The Xiaomi 14 will be the first phone to run the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon Summit has been an exciting one so far. As well as announcing the Snapdragon X Elite chipset for PCs, which Qualcomm claims can outdo Apple’s M2 Max, the company announced the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with a special guest; Xiaomi.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 looks to rethink the mobile chipset with a renewed focus on AI, particularly Generative AI.

That means, depending on how manufacturers choose to implement Qualcomm’s AI features, your next smartphone could do some pretty cool stuff including AI image expansion, natural-sounding AI voice assistants and more – and it’s all done entirely on-device, with no internet connection required.

That’s alongside the standard upgrades in the form of a 30% boost to CPU performance, 25% gains in the GPU department and a whopping 98% increase to the NPU.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

What’s more exciting is that Xiaomi’s President, William Lu, took to the stage at the announcement to tease the Xiaomi 14. As well as confirming that the Xiaomi 14 will run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Lu teased that it’ll be using many of the new AI features offered by Qualcomm.

That means the Xiaomi 14 should be a massive step forward not just in terms of general AI use, but camera prowess in particular – though we’re yet to see much in the way of camera samples.

While specs are still light on the ground, including the general look and specifications of the phone, Lu provided some insight into performance – and it sounds impressive.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Per Lu, the Xiaomi 14 can open 30 apps in just 140ms, and while this is a nebulous benchmark that doesn’t really reflect real-world use, it does show off just how performant the chipset is at general tasks.

That also translates to gaming, with the Xiaomi 14 able to deliver 60fps performance in Genshin Impact – a title that really puts chipsets to the test – while topping out at just 42.3 Celcius, allowing for sustained gameplay performance.

The President also teased that we’ll find out more about the Xiaomi 14 later this week, with the Chinese launch scheduled for just 2 days time, on the 26 October. While it’ll likely not appear in the Western market until early next year, it’ll give us a good idea of what to expect from Xiaomi’s next flagship release.