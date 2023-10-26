X starts rolling out new audio and video call feature

X, the service formerly known as Twitter, has added video and audio call support, taking another small step towards Elon Musk’s vision of an all-encompassing super app.

The controversial billionaire has taken to his social network to announce that an early version of a video and audio call function is now available to X users, also retweeting a simple guide on how to activate the feature.

The company itself appears to be keeping quiet about the feature, except for a cryptic “ready for it…?” tweet. Which, let’s face it, could be about anything.

This seems to be a pretty low key and gradual rollout, with not everyone having access to the feature just yet. A number of X users have reported receiving a notification stating that “Audio and video calls are here!”.

If they’re working for you, head into Settings > Privacy & Safety > Direct Messages, and you’ll be able to hit a toggle to ‘Enable audio and video calling’. You can also specify who you want to be able to receive audio and video calls from, whether that’s people in your address book, people you follow, verified users, or any combination of the three.

In order to place an audio video call, simply open a DM with another user, and you’ll spot a phone icon in the top right corner of the screen. Tap that, and you’ll be given the option to call via audio or video.

There’s some question over whether all X users will be able to use the new audio and video call feature, or whether it’ll be kept for Premium subscribers.