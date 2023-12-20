Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

World’s lightest gaming laptop from HP leaks

Jon Mundy

An HP gaming laptop that could very well be the lightest of its kind has leaked online.

Windows Report has issued a detailed post outlining the HP Omen Transcend 14, which HP will apparently market as the world’s lightest gaming laptop when it launches. With a claimed weight of 1.6kg, it might just be onto something.

This follow-up to the HP Omen Transcend 16 (pictured above) will feature the same sleek design language, as highlighted in a bunch of what appear to be leaked press images, but obviously in a smaller 14-inch form factor. It’s just 18mm thick, according to the specs provided.

It’ll reportedly downsize to just the one USB-C port on the left-hand side, alongside the 3.5mm headphone jack, though the right-hand side will actually gain a USB-A port with two. There’ll be a single USB-C port on the back, together with an HDMI port.

HP Omen Transcend 14 leaked image in white and black
Image: Windows Report

Once opened up, the HP Omen Transcend 14 has a centred trackpad (the Transcend 16’s was slightly to one side), while the up/down keys on the full RGB keyboard are now half-keys.

Otherwise, there should be few compromises in the performance department. The report claims that the 14-inch gaming laptop will pack Intel Core Ultra CPU power, with Nvidia RTX graphics.

Interestingly, while the 14-inch display will be smaller, it will also technically be an upgrade over its big brother. HP is apparently switching up to an OLED panel for this new miniature powerhouse (the 16-inch offers a Mini LED option).

There’s no release date or pricing info as yet, but the suspicion is that it’ll be launched at CES 2024 in early January.

We weren’t entirely sold on the HP Omen Transcend 16, criticising its below par performance and unimpressive entry-level display. But we did like the whole luxury design concept, so if the HP Omen Transcend 14 can double down on that while addressing our complaints, we could be in for an excellent compact gaming laptop package.

