 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

When will the Samsung Galaxy A Event take place?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Samsung has revealed a new Galaxy A Event will take place, keep reading for when and where you can watch and what to expect from it.

You may have seen some invites floating around for the latest Samsung Galaxy A Event, as the company gears up for its next product launch.

Luckily, it seems that we’re all invited to meet the next set of Galaxy A devices, which the company claims have been designed to provide “the fully-loaded experience that people want” from their smartphones.

But with all that out the way, when is this event taking place, and how can you watch along? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Galaxy A Event.

When will the Galaxy A Event take place?

On Twitter, Samsung announced that the Galaxy A Event is taking place on 17 March, which is only a few days away.

It will start at 2pm UK time and 10am EST, so make sure to mark your calendars accordingly.

Where can I watch the Galaxy A Event?

You can watch the Galaxy A Event live on the Samsung website or on the company’s YouTube channel, although the links for the event are not live yet.

Be sure to check in with Trusted Reviews in the coming days, as we’ll be sure to update you on exactly where you can tune in to the event live, and we’ll be covering all the most important announcements so you don’t have to worry about missing anything.

What will the Galaxy A Event cover?

While we don’t know exactly what could come from the Samsung Galaxy A Event, it’s been rumoured that two new handsets will be coming to the existing lineup, the Galaxy A73 and the Galaxy A53.

It’s also been suggested that both models will come with 5G, which will be an update for the A73, as only the Galaxy A52 already has a 5G variation, unlike the Galaxy A72.

Trusted Take

The A series might not seem as enticing as the flashy, flagship S series or the new foldables, but these are massive sellers for Samsung and hugely important devices. Samsung has a habit of trickling down big flagship features to its A series devices year-by-year, including things like OLED panels, 5G and 120Hz refresh rates – so it’ll be interesting to see how hard Samsung goes this time

Max Parker

By Max Parker

Deputy and mobile editor

You might like…

New iPads 2022: All the Apple tablets we expect this year

New iPads 2022: All the Apple tablets we expect this year

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
Fast Charge: Has the new iPhone SE 3 killed the Android mid-range?

Fast Charge: Has the new iPhone SE 3 killed the Android mid-range?

Peter Phelps 2 days ago
WhatsApp Web offers browser extension to double down on security

WhatsApp Web offers browser extension to double down on security

Chris Smith 3 days ago
How to watch Man United vs Spurs in the Premier League live on TV

How to watch Man United vs Spurs in the Premier League live on TV

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Trusted Recommends: Gran Turismo 7 impresses, but MacBook Pro 2021 steals the show

Trusted Recommends: Gran Turismo 7 impresses, but MacBook Pro 2021 steals the show

Peter Phelps 3 days ago
Mac Mini 2022: Will it still launch this year?

Mac Mini 2022: Will it still launch this year?

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.