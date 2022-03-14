When will the Samsung Galaxy A Event take place?

Samsung has revealed a new Galaxy A Event will take place, keep reading for when and where you can watch and what to expect from it.

You may have seen some invites floating around for the latest Samsung Galaxy A Event, as the company gears up for its next product launch.

Luckily, it seems that we’re all invited to meet the next set of Galaxy A devices, which the company claims have been designed to provide “the fully-loaded experience that people want” from their smartphones.

But with all that out the way, when is this event taking place, and how can you watch along? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the Galaxy A Event.

When will the Galaxy A Event take place?

On Twitter, Samsung announced that the Galaxy A Event is taking place on 17 March, which is only a few days away.

It will start at 2pm UK time and 10am EST, so make sure to mark your calendars accordingly.

Where can I watch the Galaxy A Event?

You can watch the Galaxy A Event live on the Samsung website or on the company’s YouTube channel, although the links for the event are not live yet.

Be sure to check in with Trusted Reviews in the coming days, as we’ll be sure to update you on exactly where you can tune in to the event live, and we’ll be covering all the most important announcements so you don’t have to worry about missing anything.

What will the Galaxy A Event cover?

While we don’t know exactly what could come from the Samsung Galaxy A Event, it’s been rumoured that two new handsets will be coming to the existing lineup, the Galaxy A73 and the Galaxy A53.

It’s also been suggested that both models will come with 5G, which will be an update for the A73, as only the Galaxy A52 already has a 5G variation, unlike the Galaxy A72.